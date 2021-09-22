Newton Police Department Completes August Seatbelt Survey
The Newton Police Department conducted a seatbelt usage survey on August 26, 2021, that showed strong results by motorists in the community. During the survey, Newton police observed 97 percent of drivers properly wearing their seatbelts, a 2 percent increase from the March 2021 seat belt survey. Newton police also observed 100 percent of front-seat passengers wearing their seatbelts during this year’s survey.www.newtongov.org
