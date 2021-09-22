CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dysfunctional Family Comedy Film 'Christmas vs The Walters' Trailer

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"What did you do the Nick the Reindeer, he didn't do anything to you?!" Safier Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for a holiday comedy called Christmas vs The Walters, arriving in theaters + on VOD starting this November. Yet another instantly forgettable holiday movie to ignore. Shawnee Smith stars as perfectionist expectant mother Diane Walters, who spends each year planning the ideal Christmas holiday. When her husband is taken out of town on business and her eccentric doctor confines her to bed rest, she races against the clock to craft another memorable celebration. As she strives to create the perfect holiday, her loving but dysfunctional family falls apart around her. The ensemble cast also includes Dean Winters, Caroline Aaron, Betsy Beutler, Paris Bravo, Nate Torrence, Richard Thomas, Jack McGee, with Bruce Dern and Chris Elliott. This just doesn't look like it has anything new to offer at all, unfortunately.

www.firstshowing.net

Comments / 0

Related
femalefirst.co.uk

Watch the new trailer for star-studded movie: A Boy Called Christmas

Christmas is fast approaching, and with last year (2020) not bring many new films, this year (2021) is already seeing a flood of amazing new films; let’s hope more holiday movies release towards the end of the year!. Holiday movies are things many of us look forward to, like classics...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57

Willie Garson, a prolific character actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, has passed away at the age of 57. The news was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and has since been confirmed by Garson's family (via TVLine). The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reports that the actor had been battling cancer. Garson's career spanned four decades, and also included memorable roles as Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Kevin Bacon Boards Blumhouse John Logan LGBTQIA+ Empowerment Feature As Star & EP

EXCLUSIVE:  Kevin Bacon is joining John Logan’s untitled horror project at Blumhouse and will also serve as an executive producer alongside executive producer Scott Turner Schofield. The movie is a LGBTQIA+ empowerment tale set at a gay conversion camp and stars Theo Germaine. The role marks a return for Bacon to the horror genre, a space he appeared in early on in his career with Friday the 13th.  Three-time Oscar nominee, Logan (Skyfall, Gladiator, The Aviator) will make his feature directorial debut with the film he also wrote. Jason Blum and Michael Aguilar are producing. Bacon will serve as an EP,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caroline Aaron
Person
Chris Elliott
Person
Bruce Dern
Person
Shawnee Smith
Person
Richard Thomas
Person
Dean Winters
Person
Rob Simmons
Person
Jared Safier
sunnysidesun.com

Julia Louis-Dreyfus joins Netflix comedy film

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has joined Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in a new Netflix comedy movie. Kenya Barris is making his directorial debut with the untitled film and wrote the script with Jonah. Plot details on the project are being kept under wraps, but it is said to be an incisive...
MOVIES
First Showing

Full Trailer for Magical 'A Boy Called Christmas' Starring Henry Lawfull

"Magic is real!" It is…? I believe, I believe! Studiocanal UK has released a new official trailer for the holiday movie titled A Boy Called Christmas, adapted from the children's novel by Matt Haig. This is a new take on the story of Father Christmas, the tale of a young boy named Nikolas, played by Henry Lawfull, as he goes on his adventure up to the North Pole. A Christmas movie based on a book of the same title. There's trolls and reindeer and witches and all kinds of crazy things, along with Dame Maggie Smith playing Aunt Ruth. "What more could you want in a holiday movie?" Henry Lawfull stars as Nikolas, with Stephen Merchant, Jim Broadbent, Sally Hawkins, Toby Jones, Michiel Huisman, Kristen Wiig, Zoe Colletti, and Toby Jones. This kind of looks like Disney's Maleficent meets The Chronicles of Narnia, with heaps of vibrant CGI spectacle. A movie every kid will probably adore, but adults perhaps not so much.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Trailer: Venice Film Festival winner ‘7 Prisoners’

Netflix has released the first trailer for the Venice Film Festival-winning film 7 Prisoners, from writer-director Alexandre Moratto. 18-year-old Mateus (Christian Malheiros) hopes to provide a better life for his working-class family in the countryside. Accepting a new job in São Paolo, he is shuttled into the city with a handful of other teenage boys from his town, unaware of what awaits them: exhausting work in a scrapyard and their identity cards seized by a vicious taskmaster and exploiter, Luca (Rodrigo Santoro), who threatens them with the unthinkable if they try to escape.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Comedy Film#Vod#Paris Bravo#American#Safier Entertainment
Empire

A Boy Called Christmas – New Trailer For The Festive Family Film

It was just before Christmas last year that Empire chatted with A Boy Called Christmas co-writer/director Gil Kenan about his new family film. A brief teaser followed that, but with the movie finally due out in the UK in a couple of months, a full trailer has landed. A Boy...
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For Netflix Film 7 PRISONERS

Netflix has released these official poster and trailer for “7 Prisoners” (7 Prisioneiros). To provide a better life for his family in the country, 18-year-old Mateus accepts a job in a junkyard in São Paulo for his new boss, Luca. But when he and a few other boys become trapped in the dangerous world of human trafficking, Mateus will be forced to decide between working for the very man who imprisoned him or risk his and his family’s future.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

‘Silent Night’ Review: Keira Knightley Leads a Doomsday Christmas Comedy

The rooms are dressed with holly and candles. The tree is aglow, with a raft of presents beneath it; the larder is stocked with festive treats. And a group of friends converge on this jubilant scene, after a couple of front-seat arguments about whether the new Christmas #1 single is fun or rubbish.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

Kate Beckinsale Comedy Gets Trailer at Paramount+ Amid Actress' Hospitalization

Kate Beckinsale's next project is set to hit Paramount+, and it looks like a dark comedy that will get viewers talking. Beckinsale stars in the upcoming series Guilty Party as discredited journalist Beth Burgess who Is desperate for both a second chance at a career and to get to the bottom of a young mother's crimes. The first trailer dropped on Friday, and It looks like a mix of drama, slapstick, and romance, so fans of Beckinsale's will definitely have something interesting to sink their teeth into. Guilty Party premieres on October 14.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Charming Trailer for Holiday Film A BOY CALLED CHRISTMAS

A new trailer has been released for the holiday film A Boy Called Christmas. The movie is somewhat of an origin story about Father Christmas that is adapted from the children's novel by Matt Haig. The movie is directed by British filmmaker Gil Kenan (Monster House, City of Ember, Poltergeist), from the adapted screenplay he co-wrote with Ol Parker.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

New A24 Film The Humans Releases New Trailer

A24 released a new trailer on September 17 for their upcoming film The Humans. The film is based on a one-act play by Stephen Karam that premiered on Broadway in 2016. This production will see Karam make the jump to the big screen. The film had a premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, where it largely received positive feedback from critics.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: Silent Night is a Blunt Christmas Comedy That Pulls No Punches

The easiest way to make sure your child actors are up to swearing on-screen is casting your own. That’s exactly what first-time feature writer/director Camille Griffin does for her film Silent Night—and it’s with good reason. Art (Roman Griffin Davis) and twins Thomas (Gilby Griffin Davis) and Hardy (Hardy Griffin Davis) have made a pact with their parents (Keira Knightley’s Nell and Matthew Goode’s Simon) to say whatever comes to their mind without fear of punishment or retribution since they’re all going to die anyway. Rather than some hyperbolic, progressively laissez faire parenting tactic, however, this sentiment is fact. Everyone on Earth is literally going to die. Some already have. Some will soon. And Nell, Simon, and the boys will have their turn tomorrow. On Christmas day.
MOVIES
FanSided

Zoe Colletti cast in A Boy Called Christmas, release date and trailer

Zoe Colletti played the much-hated Dakota on Fear the Walking Dead. Next, she will play a character called the Truth Pixie, and with a name like that, she is bound to be adored. Colletti’s next film is titled A Boy Called Christmas, an adaptation of a book by Matt Haig that is set to release in theaters in November.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Fever Dream’ Review: Director Claudia Llosa Goes Into the Mystic Again, This Time With Netflix Polish

“Fever dream” has lately become an overused term in film marketing and criticism alike, often generically applied to anything faintly strange or surreal with fractured storytelling trickery and a lick of gauzy ambience. As a title for the latest feature from Peruvian director Claudia Llosa, it serves a similarly loose, woolly purpose, despite not being particularly apt: A psychological thriller in which two mothers fear their children’s souls have gone adrift, the film’s narrative unfolds less as fever dream than waking nightmare, though its hazy, sunstruck styling lends it a certain somnambulant quality. As with Argentine writer Samanta Schweblin’s celebrated source...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy