CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Bloodthirsty Young Women in Trailer for Netflix's Thriller 'Night Teeth'

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Can't be alive for 200 years and not go a little crazy." Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for a dark action thriller comedy titled Night Teeth, another vampire offering launching just in time for Halloween this fall. That title is definitely a "wink, wink" that oh yeah, they're vampires. Jorge Lendeborg, Jr. stars as Benny, a college student moonlighting as a chauffeur. One evening he picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across Los Angeles. But when he uncovers their bloodthirsty intentions - and their dangerous, shadowy underworld - he must fight to stay alive. The film also co-stars Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry as his two passengers, with a cast including Raúl Castillo, Alfie Allen, Alexander Ludwig, Sydney Sweeney, and Megan Fox. This looks like another cliche "beautiful vampires vs other beautiful vampires" living right "under our noses" film filled with neon and late night debauchery in LA. Might be fun to watch.

www.firstshowing.net

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max This Weekend

There’s no prizes for guessing what this weekend’s biggest hit on streaming is going to be, with the sixth and final season of Lucifer now available on Netflix. As the grand finale to one of the platform’s biggest shows, the last 10 episodes of the resurrected, revived and reinvigorated series are poised to dominate both the most-watched list and the online conversation for the foreseeable future.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debby Ryan
Person
Raúl Castillo
Person
Alfie Allen
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Alexander Ludwig
Person
Lucy Fry
flickeringmyth.com

Netflix slasher There’s Someone Inside Your House gets a trailer

Netflix has released a trailer, poster and images for director Patrick Brice’s (Creep) upcoming horror There’s Someone Inside Your House. Based on Stephanie Perkins’ New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, the film centres on a high-school senior and her graduating class as they are targeted by a masked killer intent on revealing their darkest secrets; take a look here…
TV & VIDEOS
blackfilm.com

Netflix’s ‘Maya and the Three’ Gets Trailer & Release Date

Today, Netflix released the official trailer for Jorge R. Gutiérrez‘s new animated event Maya and the Three. Fully equipped with a star studded cast, actress Zoe Saldaña headlines as Princess Maya. The animated series is set to debut on the streamer October 22. Told in nine chapters, Maya and the...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Bright: Samurai Soul Trailer Released

Netflix has debuted the first trailer for its new Bright spin-off anime, Bright: Samurai Soul! Netflix has a number of new anime productions and licenses currently in the works, but one of the more surprising is an official anime spin-off of the Netflix Original movie, Bright. That movie's blend of fantasy and reality will now be given a huge makeover as it explores Japan during the end of the Shogunate era and the beginning of the Meiji period. Directed by Kyohei Ishiguro, the new anime film will feature a 3DCG animated style.
COMICS
IGN

Netflix's Tudum Event Gets New Trailer

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for its upcoming global fan event, Tudum. The trailer offers a glimpse at the star-studded talent line-up for the event. Netflix’s Tudum event will take place on September 25 at 9:30 PM IST. The new trailer features Henry Cavill, Millie Bobby Brown, John Cho, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron, and more. The event will also have panels with Zack Snyder, Idris Elba, Nathalie Emmanuel, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Aniston, Nick Kroll, and others. Along with these, the Tudum trailer has snippets from The Witcher, Red Notice, and more.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Teeth#Thirst#Bloodthirsty#British
ComicBook

Netflix's Locke & Key Season 2 Trailer Reveals Premiere Date

Netflix just dropped the release date for Locke & Key Season 2. October 22 will be the big day as the streaming giant loads up for another wildly packed Fall. This show has already been renewed for Season 3 and the hype is already building. Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's IDW comic series has taken the platform by storm. In the trailer, there's talk of the world having so much potential, and that's exactly how the Internet is talking about this show. Netflix is already putting on the press about their Netflix and Chills initiative for October, and this title will fit neatly in. Locke & Key fans are all over social media voicing their approval for the new clip. (Careful with that one if you don't enjoy spiders!) There are carnival worlds, mazes, old Victorian houses, and of course, about 100 keys and keyholes to direct in the Season 2 trailer. Check it out for yourself down below:
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Netflix releases official trailer for The Leftovers star's next TV show

Netflix has released the official trailer for Maid, the new limited series starring Margaret Qualley, the star of HBO's The Leftovers and the streaming service's adaptation of Death Note. Maid, which is based on the memoir inspired by writer Stephanie Land's life, features the actress playing a single mother named...
TV SERIES
filmpulse.net

Psychological Thriller KNOCKING Gets a Trailer

Yellow Veil Pictures has released the trailer for the upcoming thriller Knocking, which involves a woman who experiences a tragic event and attempts to get a new start by moving into a different apartment. Unfortunately, she begins hearing a constant knocking and muffled screams that begin keeping her up at night.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Releases ‘Seinfeld’ Trailer: “This Fall’s Hottest New Show”

Netflix released a Seinfeld trailer on Friday. The streamer released a two-minute “official trailer” of the iconic series, which will premiere on the service Oct. 1. In the trailer, Netflix cheekily calls Seinfeld “this fall’s hottest new show” and boasts of its “180-episode premiere” — saying the quiet part out loud by suggesting that shows that used to air on other platforms don’t truly exist until they’re on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
GeekTyrant

Emily Deschanel Set To Star in Netflix's Thriller Series DEVIL IN OHIO

Emily Deschanel (Bones) is set to star in a new Netflix limited series titled Devil in Ohio, which is based on a book of the same name by Daria Polatin. Devil in Ohio is based on a true story and Deschanel will play Dr. Suzanne Mathis, a hospital psychiatrist who “shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart.”
OHIO STATE
rue-morgue.com

Parental fears and dark forces create a “FEVER DREAM” in Netflix’s trailer

The hallucinatory film is coming to big and small screens soon. Netflix will release FEVER DREAMS to select theaters October 6 and its streaming service October 13. Claudia Llosa directed from a script she wrote with Samanta Schweblin, based on the latter’s novel, and the cast is headed by María Valverde, Dolores Fonzi, Germán Palacios, Guillermo Pfening, Emilio Vodanovich, Guillermina Sorribes, Marcelo Michinaux and Cristina Banegas. The synopsis: “A woman named Amanda [Valverde] vacations in a sleepy Argentine village with her young daughter Nina [Sorribes]. Ever-concerned with her daughter’s welfare, Amanda constantly calculates the ‘rescue distance’ needed to protect her child. She soon discovers that things around her are not as they seem. A local boy named David [Vodanovich] interrogates Amanda, as she struggles to make sense of her surroundings. The beauty of the bucolic countryside is a striking counterpoint to an eerie story of dark forces, powerful emotions, and pervasive dangers.” See the movie’s Netflix page here.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Netflix Drops 'Seinfeld' Trailer Ahead of the Sitcom's 180-Episode Premiere

Netflix on Friday dropped off the official trailer for NBC‘s top-rated sitcom Seinfeld, which is slated to land on the streamer with a 180-episode premiere on October 1. The two-minute trailer humorously calls Seinfield “this fall’s hottest new show,” though the series’ nine seasons originally aired from July 1989 to May 1998.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Watch Netflix’s New Trailer for ‘You’ Season 3

With Season 3 of You now roughly a month away, Netflix has shared an official trailer. Released Friday, the new look at the hit thriller opens with some reflections from Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg character about his extended “history of scared.”. Catch the new trailer up top and/or below. You...
TV SERIES
First Showing

It's Opening Night of 'Rocky III' in Trailer for 'This is the Night' Film

"What a movie, huh?" Blumhouse has unveiled an official trailer for This is the Night, a new coming-of-age drama from filmmaker James DeMonaco, director of the first three The Purge movies. This originally went under the title Once Upon a Time in Staten Island, which I actually think is a more iconic title for this. The film is set in 1982, when all of Staten Island anticipates the opening of the blockbuster film, Rocky III, and an Italian American family must confront their greatest challenges just like their onscreen hero does. A teenager from Staten Island in the summer of 1982 embarks on a quest that draws in his family members. The film stars Naomi Watts, Frank Grillo, Lucius Hoyos, Jonah Hauer-King, River Alexander, Chase Vacnin, & Bobby Cannavale. Another nostalgic coming-of-age film about an unforgettable movie night when the director was growing up. I dig it! I want to see this, looks like a good time. What about you?
STATEN ISLAND, NY
sportswar.com

Watched NEtflix's Kate last night...

Give it a 3 out of 5...pretty predictable...another hot chick turns into kicka$$ murderous assassin. Mary Elizabeth Winstead must be auditioning to be Ripley in the next Alien movie!
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy