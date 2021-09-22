Bloodthirsty Young Women in Trailer for Netflix's Thriller 'Night Teeth'
"Can't be alive for 200 years and not go a little crazy." Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for a dark action thriller comedy titled Night Teeth, another vampire offering launching just in time for Halloween this fall. That title is definitely a "wink, wink" that oh yeah, they're vampires. Jorge Lendeborg, Jr. stars as Benny, a college student moonlighting as a chauffeur. One evening he picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across Los Angeles. But when he uncovers their bloodthirsty intentions - and their dangerous, shadowy underworld - he must fight to stay alive. The film also co-stars Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry as his two passengers, with a cast including Raúl Castillo, Alfie Allen, Alexander Ludwig, Sydney Sweeney, and Megan Fox. This looks like another cliche "beautiful vampires vs other beautiful vampires" living right "under our noses" film filled with neon and late night debauchery in LA. Might be fun to watch.www.firstshowing.net
Comments / 0