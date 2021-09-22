CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: can mindfulness training improve your running performance?

By Brittany Hambleton
runningmagazine.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve likely heard people say that running is 80 per cent mental, and while that exact number may be up for debate, there is a growing body of research to show how your mind affects your performance. This connection is why the majority of elite athletes, as well as countless recreational runners, enlist the help of sports psychologists to help them work on their mental toughness and flexibility and manage their emotions during training and races. There are many ways you can improve your mental strength, but recent research shows that mindfulness training can improve mental toughness and even make running feel easier.

