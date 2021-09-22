Redfield Girl Scouts finish off a busy summer

The Redfield Girl Scouts of Troop 46411 were busy this summer. Adrian Colbenson and AlleRae Nelson attended Songfest Day Camp at Camp Woodlands south of Huron on June 26, 2021 with Leader Janelle Fortin. Four older girls from the Huron Girl Scouts planned and coordinated the activities. At check-in they received Songfest t-shirts, backpacks, songbooks and colored bandanas indicating the patrol group they were in. As it was 'Songfest' camp, there was a song for every activity they did. 'Apples and Bananas' for snack and 'I'm a Nut' as they painted acorns for necklaces.