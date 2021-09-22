CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Mutating Fungus Plague Takes Over in 'The Spore' Horror Trailer

Cover picture for the article"It has no origin… It has no mission… It just feeds." Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror thriller film titled The Spore, which is arriving direct to DVD & VOD this November after premiering in October. It's currently set to debut at Grimmfest in Manchester next month. Another apocalpytic plague film - but this time it's an evil mutating fungus that "wants to consume us all." The lives of ten strangers intersect through a terrifying chain of events as a mutating fungus begins to spread through a small town wiping out everyone that comes into contact with it. The ensemble horror film stars Jeannie Jefferies, Haley Heslip, Peter Tell, Jackson Ezinga, Jovonnah Nicholson, and Justin Golinsky. It reminds me of Ben Wheatley's In the Earth from earlier this year, also involving some deadly fungus. Tread carefully.

