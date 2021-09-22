A Mutating Fungus Plague Takes Over in 'The Spore' Horror Trailer

"Do not touch anything!" Bloody Disgusting has revealed an official trailer for the next sequel in the horror anthology franchise known as V/H/S. This new one is called simply V/H/S/94, following up V/H/S 2 which premiered back in 2012. I can't believe its been almost 10 years since we lost saw a V/H/S anthology! Developed by filmmaker David Brucker (The Signal, The Ritual, The Night House), this new film features four unique horrifying segments with a wrap around as well. Each one is directed by horror filmmakers: Simon Barrett, Chloe Okuno, Ryan Prows, Jennifer Reeder, and Timo Tjahjanto. A nice line-up, so far so good. With various casts including: Anna Hopkins, Sean Patrick Dolan, Dru Viergever, Dax Ravina, Christian Lloyd, and Kimmy Choi. There is some totally gnarly, disgusting, wickedly weird footage in this trailer. Plus a brand new Veggie Masher! And some badass sci-fi guns, too. I don't know, I am SO down for this! Always enjoyed the first V/H/S films even if they scared the shit out of me. Grunge horror at its finest.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO