HBO Trailer for '15 Minutes of Shame' Doc About Internet Shaming

"It will puts its faith into actions, not words." WaterBear has released an official trailer for the documentary film Youth Unstoppable, which is premiering this week in NYC and will be out to watch via WaterBear ("the first video on demand platform dedicated to the future of our planet") starting this weekend. Youth Unstoppable is a powerful film documenting the rise of the youth climate movement through the eyes of climate activist Slater Jewell-Kemker. This film will inspire young people to fight for climate justice and to educate the masses on the importance of this crucial movement. "We need stories to help us adapt and rethink our relationships to each other and the planet as we move forward in a world forever changed by the climate crisis. After 12 years of documenting the global youth climate movement, I'm excited to be bringing the film to a wider audience with the help of WaterBear." It's undeniably empowering to focus on the youth, because they're making the most difference these days. I just really hope this doc helps stir things up again.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO