HBO Trailer for '15 Minutes of Shame' Doc About Internet Shaming

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Our culture is drowning in something, and we decided to understand why." HBO has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film titled 15 Minutes of Shame, exploring the tricky topic of cancel culture and internet shaming. Most interestingly, the HBO documentary film is narrated by and executive produced by Monica Lewinsky, someone who is definitely familiar with internet shaming. She's already written books about it and talked about it plenty before. The groundbreaking documentary 15 Minutes of Shame takes an in-depth look at the public shaming epidemic in our culture and explores our collective need to destroy one another. The film not only talks with some of those who've been shamed, but also explores the bullies, the bystanders, the media, psychologists, politicians and experts in between. Looks quite good, I must say. Even if it's just to begin the conversation about this and make us examine why it feels so good to hate on others.

