Drawn to an Alternate Dimension in Trippy 'The Blazing World' Trailer

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Darkness eats, darkness keeps." Vertical has released an official trailer for the film The Blazing World, marking the feature directorial debut of actress / filmmaker Carlson Young. This first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier in the year. Decades after the accidental drowning of her twin sister, a self-destructive young woman returns to her family home, drawn to an alternate dimension where her sister may still be alive. Sundance then adds: "Through an epic journey down the smokiest and scariest corridors of her imagination, she tries to exorcise the demons pushing her closer and closer to the edge." Freaky! Carlson Young also stars in the film, along with Udo Kier, Dermot Mulroney, Vinessa Shaw, Soko, and John Karna. This looks like it goes to really weird, demented, dark places. You just have to see it because - whoa.

www.firstshowing.net

Comments / 0

First Showing

Full Trailer for Pablo Larraín's Exquisite 'Spencer' with Kristen Stewart

"Diana – they can't change… you have to change." Fight on, Diana! Take them down! Neon has debuted the full-length official trailer for Spencer, which just premiered to acclaim at the Venice & Telluride & Toronto Film Festivals earlier this month. This is Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain's latest English-language feature, following his award-winning film Jackie with Natalie Portman. Kristen Stewart stars as Diana Spencer, and it's set a few years after her marriage to Prince Charles. During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana decides to leave her marriage to the Prince. "Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days." And we all know what comes next. The cast includes Jack Farthing as Charles, Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, Sally Hawkins, and Amy Manson. I loved this film, one of my favorites from Venice this year, and I'm happy to be quoted in this trailer from my rave review during the festival. Don't miss this one!! Go watch it in theaters this fall.
