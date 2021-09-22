Text Messages to Improve Early Literacy in Children Who Live in Low-Income Settings
Although we know that school readiness is a predictor for later success, both in school and in life, there continue to be disparities in school readiness. Reach Out and Read and other programs that advocate for early childhood literacy provide us with free books that we can give to our young patients, but I am often at a loss for additional supports that we might provide parents.www.aappublications.org
Comments / 0