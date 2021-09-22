Teacher’s Fund Back-to-School Supplies Drive Sending $62,000 to Classrooms

Santa Barbara-area teachers welcoming students back to their classroom this fall will do so buoyed by more than $62,000 raised by the local nonprofit Teacher’s Fund. This year’s annual Back-to-School Drive was especially meaningful as teachers bought new tools, learning materials and otherwise equipped their classrooms for students making the transition back to in-person learning. Community members and local businesses answered the calls for help, driving the donation total beyond the goal of $60,000.