BEVERLY MANN BOLES went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the age of 66. She was a retired Registered Nurse, beloved wife, mother, grandmother “BB,” sister, aunt, and faithful servant of Jesus. Preceding her in death were her parents Anderson Ray and Willa Dean Mann and her sister Iris Arledge. Beverly was the cherished […]

OBITUARIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO