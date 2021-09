A beautiful day for a romantic date at the lake became even nicer with a $50,000 winning Maryland Lottery scratch-off. A lab technician from Baltimore County and her boyfriend from Bowie already had plans for the day but decided to stop first at Dollar Plus Store #7 at 11250 Triangle Lane in Silver Spring. “We were on our way to the lake when something told him to play the Lottery,” said the female half of the winning duo. “He purchased six VIP Club games because that store recently had a $1 million winner on that same ticket.”

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO