Marquette, MI

Temple to banking: Louis Kaufman's First National Bank, part 1

Mining Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough all the years that be. This poem, by Marquette resident A. J. Richardson, a teacher at Howard Junior High School, appeared on the front page of The Mining Journal on October 14, 1927. Fourteen pages of admiring articles and congratulatory ads followed. It was a small part of the huge celebration accompanying the opening of the new First National Bank Building at the corner of Front and Washington Streets in downtown Marquette. As the local Verida Group begins the process of renovating this historic building, which they have recently acquired, it’s worth taking a look back at what makes the building so special.

