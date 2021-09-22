PHS’s Pearland Theatre presents production of “Aliens VS Cheerleaders”

Pearland High School’s Pearland Theatre proudly presents “Aliens VS Cheerleaders”, a production based on the book by Qui Nguyen. After aliens abduct and scan two unsuspecting teenagers' brains to find their leader, they are led to Principal Forsman of Saint Valley High School. Little do the power-hungry aliens suspect that the school's cheerleading squad is full of brains, brawn and amazing skills. But when the cheerleaders are overpowered, it's up to hipster outsider Molly and her nerdy sidekick Lewis to step in and save the planet.