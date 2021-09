UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns accused Leon Edwards of ducking Jorge Masvidal, telling him on social media that “you are scared!”. Edwards took to his Twitter this week to announce that he will not fight Masvidal next, and instead, he confirmed that he will wait to fight the winner of UFC 268’s main event welterweight title fight rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. That is leaving a bitter taste in the mouth of one of the division’s top contenders in Burns. The Brazilian took to his social media following Edwards’ proclamation that he will not fight Masvidal to suggest that the Brit is scared of facing “Gamebred” inside the Octagon.

UFC ・ 12 DAYS AGO