City of Rochester

Motorist and Boater Advisory

Rochester Half Marathon and 5k to Affect Traffic in Northwest Rochester on Sunday, Sept. 26, Motorist Traffic Allowed on O’Rorke Bridge; Lift Will Remain Closed and Unable to Open for Boat Traffic Until 1:30 p.m.

(Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021) - Motorists should anticipate the following road closures during Sunday’s Rochester Half Marathon and 5K.

Morrie Silver Way—from Oak Street to Verona Street—will be closed from 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25 until 3 p.m., Sunday. Sept. 26.

O’Rorke Bridge will be open but the lift will remain closed and unable to open for boat traffic from 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26: Closed as early as 6 a.m.:

• Maplewood Avenue from Maplewood Drive to the dead end at Maplewood Rose Garden

• Bridgeview Drive from Rt. 104 to Keehl Street

• Maplewood Drive from Keehl Street to Lake Avenue

• Petten Street from Lake Avenue to the Genesee River

• Driving Park Bridge; both lanes

• Smith Street Bridge; both lanes

• Cataract Street from St. Paul Boulevard to the dead end

• Morrie Silver Way from Verona Street to State Street

• Platt Street from State Street to Mill Street

• Plymouth Avenue from Allen Street to Brown Street

• State Street from Allen Street to Brown Street

Local residential traffic will be delayed, but accommodated. The course closes at 2 p.m., however, roads will be re-opened as soon as the final runner passes each checkpoint. For specific closure timeframes, visit www.rochestermarathon.com/race-weekend/must-read-communications.

Event parking will be available at Frontier Field lots C and D, which can be accessed from Main Street to Broad Street to Morrie Silver Way. Additional event parking will be available at the Sister Cities Garage, 28 N Fitzhugh Street.

For more information, contact Ellen Brenner of Yellow Jacket Racing at events@yellowjacketracing.com or call (585) 732-1090.