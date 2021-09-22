Motorist and Boater Advisory - Rochester Half Marathon and 5k to Affect Traffic in Northwest Rochester on Sunday, Sept. 26
Rochester Half Marathon and 5k to Affect Traffic in Northwest Rochester on Sunday, Sept. 26, Motorist Traffic Allowed on O’Rorke Bridge; Lift Will Remain Closed and Unable to Open for Boat Traffic Until 1:30 p.m.
(Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021) - Motorists should anticipate the following road closures during Sunday’s Rochester Half Marathon and 5K.
Morrie Silver Way—from Oak Street to Verona Street—will be closed from 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25 until 3 p.m., Sunday. Sept. 26.
O’Rorke Bridge will be open but the lift will remain closed and unable to open for boat traffic from 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26: Closed as early as 6 a.m.:
• Maplewood Avenue from Maplewood Drive to the dead end at Maplewood Rose Garden
• Bridgeview Drive from Rt. 104 to Keehl Street
• Maplewood Drive from Keehl Street to Lake Avenue
• Petten Street from Lake Avenue to the Genesee River
• Driving Park Bridge; both lanes
• Smith Street Bridge; both lanes
• Cataract Street from St. Paul Boulevard to the dead end
• Morrie Silver Way from Verona Street to State Street
• Platt Street from State Street to Mill Street
• Plymouth Avenue from Allen Street to Brown Street
• State Street from Allen Street to Brown Street
Local residential traffic will be delayed, but accommodated. The course closes at 2 p.m., however, roads will be re-opened as soon as the final runner passes each checkpoint. For specific closure timeframes, visit www.rochestermarathon.com/race-weekend/must-read-communications.
Event parking will be available at Frontier Field lots C and D, which can be accessed from Main Street to Broad Street to Morrie Silver Way. Additional event parking will be available at the Sister Cities Garage, 28 N Fitzhugh Street.
For more information, contact Ellen Brenner of Yellow Jacket Racing at events@yellowjacketracing.com or call (585) 732-1090.
