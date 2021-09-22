Cuffed Up Share New Single and Video, “Bonnie”

Bartees Strange has announced a deluxe edition of his highly-acclaimed debut album, Live Forever, to celebrate its one-year anniversary. It will be out next Friday (Oct. 1) via Memory Music. He has also shared a new song titled “Weights,” which features production from Will Yip. Check out the new song, list of tour dates (in which Strange will be supporting Lucy Dacus and Courtney Barnett), and tracklist for the deluxe version of Live Forever below.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO