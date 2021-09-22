CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuffed Up Share New Single and Video, “Bonnie”

By Caleb Campbell
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA post punk outfit Cuffed Up has newly signed with Royal Mountain Records and announced their forthcoming sophomore EP, Asymmetry, due out October 22nd. After the band’s excellent self-titled debut EP, the band paired with producer Brad Wood (Touché Amoré, Smashing Pumpkins, Liz Phair) on their next set of songs. Asymmetry sees the band explore further into their influences, both classic and contemporary, for a wide-ranging exploration of visceral post punk riffs and restless intricate rhythms. Accompanying the announcement the band has also shared a new single, “Bonnie.”

