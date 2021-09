It’s official, after a judge’s ruling: New York City teachers and school staff will be required to get vaccinated against Covid-19 by Monday. The mandate from Mayor Bill de Blasio sparked a weekslong fight with city workers unions, who sued to challenge the requirement. And it looked like the mandate might get bogged down in a court battle after state Supreme Court Justice Laurence Love last week issued an order temporarily barring the requirement from taking effect. But in a new ruling Wednesday, he allowed the mandate to proceed as scheduled. He did not mince words, writing that the union argument that the rule violates constitutional rights “simply does not pass the smell test.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO