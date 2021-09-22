CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traumatic Brain Injury Tied to Later Opioid Use, Misuse

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with a history of traumatic brain injury (TBI) have an increased risk for prescription opioid use and misuse, according to a study published in the September/October issue of the Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation. Rachel Sayko Adams, Ph.D., from Brandeis University in...

doctorslounge.com

Opioid Use Disorder Is as Deadly as Heart Attack: Study

Last Updated: September 20, 2021. MONDAY, Sept. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Hospitalized opioid addicts die at a rate similar to people who have a heart attack after leaving the hospital. Nearly 8% of patients addicted to opioids died within 12 months of hospital discharge, according to researchers from Oregon...
MENTAL HEALTH
Benzinga

Can MDMA Treat Traumatic Brain Injury? $1.5 Million Are Being Committed To Finding Out

Wesana Health (CSE:WESA) (OTCQB:WSNAF) and the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) are teaming up to analyze the effectiveness of MDMA-assisted therapy in the treatment of traumatic brain injury (TBI). Wesana Health went public in May with a focus on developing psychedelic-assisted medicines and other therapies for victims of traumatic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Opioid Overdoses Tied to Lasting Cognitive Impairment

Opioid overdoses usually aren't fatal, but a new review of numerous studies, mostly case reports and case series, suggests that they can have long-lasting effects on cognition, possibly because of hypoxia resulting from respiratory depression. Erin L. Winstanley, PhD, MA, and associates noted in the review that opioids cause about...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Freeman

Hinchey bill seeks to help people with traumatic brain injuries

KINGSTON, N.Y. – State Sen. Michelle Hinchey would like the state Department of Health and the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities to explain why it is so difficult for people with traumatic brain injuries to receive services. Legislation that attempts to simplify the process for families was discussed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ptproductsonline.com

How Brain Training Can Address Persistent Issues from Traumatic Brain Injuries

Neuroplasticity-based computerized brain training can significantly improve objective and subjective measures of cognitive performance in patients with mild, moderate, or severe TBIs, who have persistent cognitive issues years after their injuries occurred, researchers suggest. The researchers used the cognitive training exercises found in the brain fitness app BrainHQ from Posit...
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Infection hinders blood vessel repair following traumatic brain or cerebrovascular injuries

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) and other injuries to blood vessels in the brain, like stroke, are a leading cause of long-term disability or death. Researchers at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), part of the National Institutes of Health, have found a possible explanation for why some patients recover much more poorly from brain injury if they later become infected. The findings were published in Nature Immunology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
doctorslounge.com

Oxcarbazepine Tied to Nontrauma Fracture in Children Aged 4 to 13 With Epilepsy

Last Updated: September 22, 2021. Initiating oxcarbazepine, but not levetiracetam, linked to increased incidence rate ratio for nontrauma fracture. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For children aged 4 to 13 years with epilepsy, initiating oxcarbazepine, but not levetiracetam, antiseizure medication (ASM) is associated with an increased risk for nontrauma fracture, according to a study published in the September issue of Epilepsia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Traumatic Brain Injury#Menopause#Misuse#Race#Healthday News#Tbi#Brandeis University#Noninstitutionalized
Aberdeen News

Johnston: Prevention is the best treatment for brain injuries

What I remember most is the silence. She was 19 years old, just starting her first semester of college. She had been transferred to our level 1 trauma center, intubated and in a medically induced coma. I was a third-year medical student, being introduced to the realities of medicine. Our team was clustered around her in the procedure room adjacent to the ICU while my senior resident inserted the central line we would use to quickly administer large volumes of medicine and fluids.
HEALTH
uconn.edu

Nursing Researcher Investigating Treatment to Increased Pain Sensitivity from Opioid Use

Opioids are a highly addictive method of treating pain. Despite the known dangers of opioid addiction, they remain a popular treatment option. One risk opioid use carries is the development of opioid-induced hyperalgesia (OIH). This condition increases the body’s sensitivity to pain. Pain that they may have previously been able to tolerate well feels more painful for patients with OIH. This may contribute to drug abuse.
HEALTH
patientdaily.com

Science of Brain Mapping Sparks Renewed Hope for Traumatic Brain Injury Patients - Neurologics Offers Brain Optimization Techniques, Paving Road to Recovery

Neurologics issued the following announcement on Sep. 17. Neurologics recently highlighted its proprietary and groundbreaking Neurologics Neuroengineering® as a proven solution for the ongoing epidemic of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in a peer-reviewed article published in Cureus Journal of Medical Science. The Brain Injury Association of America estimates that one person in the U.S. sustains an acquired brain injury every nine seconds. These are separated into traumatic (sudden, external physical trauma) and non-traumatic (from disease, poisoning, lack of oxygen, etc.), of which TBIs account for more than 2.5 million cases per year. Often diagnosed then left to fend for themselves, patients with untreated TBIs frequently do not recover or return to any semblance of normal life. Popularized by professional football players and elite athletes, Neurologics Neuroengineering® is one of the few effective, clinically-proven therapies for TBI – having successfully optimized more than 21,000 clients.
SCIENCE
bioworld.com

Infection derails healing after brain injury

Damage to blood vessels in the brain can happen in the form of traumatic brain injury (TBI), for example as a result of a concussion, or as cerebrovascular injury (CVI), such as during a stroke. Whatever the cause, neurons are notorious energy hogs and rapidly die off without a steady...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Ladders

These are the 5 most addictive substances on the planet

What are the most addictive drugs? This question seems simple, but the answer depends on whom you ask. From the points of view of different researchers, the potential for a drug to be addictive can be judged in terms of the harm it causes, the street value of the drug, the extent to which the drug activates the brain’s dopamine system, how pleasurable people report the drug to be, the degree to which the drug causes withdrawal symptoms, and how easily a person trying the drug will become hooked.
HEALTH
Newswise

Surgery, Buprenorphine, and Patients in Recovery from Opioid Use Disorder

Newswise — With the reintroduction of powerful narcotic opioids to manage acute pain, surgery can be a make-or-break time for patients in recovery from opioid use disorder (OUD). For those using buprenorphine as part of their recovery process, the stress, anxiety and risk can be amplified if, as is often the case, they are directed to stop using the buprenorphine ahead of their surgery.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Opioid use for pain relief increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

The use of opioids for pain relief in patients awaiting hip and knee replacement surgery increased dramatically during the pandemic according to new research from the University of Aberdeen. Published in the BMJ Quality & Safety, the study found that the numbers of patients using opioids while waiting for surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Temporal lobe activation during episodic memory encoding following traumatic brain injury

The temporal lobes are critical for encoding and retrieving episodic memories. The temporal lobes are preferentially disrupted following a traumatic brain injury (TBI), likely contributing to the difficulties observed in episodic memory. However, the underlying neural changes that precipitate or maintain these difficulties in individuals with TBI remains poorly understood. Here, we use functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to interrogate the relationship between temporal lobe activation and encoding of episodic stimuli. Participants encoded face, scene, and animal stimuli during an fMRI run. In an out-of-scanner task, participants were required to correctly identify previously displayed stimuli over two presentation runs (each in-scanner stimuli presented twice). Forty-three patients with moderate-severe TBI were recruited and compared with 38 demographically similar healthy controls. The pattern of behavioural performance between groups depended on the stimuli presentation run. The TBI group demonstrated poorer episodic memory for faces and scenes during the first presentation, but not the second presentation. When episodic memory was analysed across all presentation runs, behavioural deficits were only apparent for faces. Interestingly, processing of faces emerged as the only between group-difference on fMRI, whereby TBI participants had an increased signal in the middle temporal gyrus extending to the superior temporal sulcus. These findings provide evidence to suggest that following TBI: (a) episodic memory is preferentially impaired for complex stimuli such as faces, and (b) robust behavioural inefficiencies are reflected in increased activation in specific temporal lobe structures during encoding.
HEALTH
doctorslounge.com

HPV Vaccine Will Have Modest Impact on Oropharynx Cancer Incidence by 2045

However, reductions in oropharynx cancer incidence should be seen among young and middle-aged adults. THURSDAY, Sept. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Current human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination rates will have a limited effect on the overall incidence of oropharynx cancer (OPC) through 2045 because older individuals who have not yet been vaccinated remain at high risk, according to a study published online Sept. 2 in JAMA Oncology.
SCIENCE
doctorslounge.com

Live Attenuated Zoster Vaccine Safe for Patients Receiving TNF Inhibitors

No cases of varicella infection found; cumulative incidence of varicella infection or shingles was 0 percent. MONDAY, Sept. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients receiving tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors, the live attenuated zoster vaccine (ZVL) is safe and has reasonable short-term effectiveness, according to a study published online Sept. 28 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
HEALTH

