Women's Health

Women Report Using Cannabis to Relieve Menopause Symptoms

 6 days ago

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Middle-aged women report using cannabis for symptoms that overlap with menopause, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the North American Menopause Society, held from Sept. 22 to 25 in Washington, D.C. Katherine Babyn, from the University of Alberta in...

MedicalXpress

'Spice' withdrawal symptoms more severe than cannabis – new study

Research published today by psychologists at the University of Bath suggests that 'Spice' – which contains synthetic drugs originally designed to mimic the effects of cannabis—is more harmful than cannabis and that users are likely to experience more severe withdrawal symptoms when attempting to quit. Over two thirds (67%) of...
HEALTH
doctorslounge.com

Migraine History Tied to More Severe Menopause Symptoms

Increased odds of severe or very severe hot flashes seen in women with history of migraine. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A history of migraine is associated with higher severity of menopause symptoms, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the North American Menopause Society, held from Sept. 22 to 25 in Washington, D.C.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
doctorslounge.com

More Women Turning to Marijuana Products to Help With Menopause

Last Updated: September 22, 2021. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Sleeplessness. Night sweats. Anxiety. Irritability. Aches and pains. Would smoking a little pot help women deal with these common symptoms of menopause?. A good number of middle-aged women apparently think so, because they've been turning to marijuana to...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
doctorslounge.com

Diabetes Drug Might Help Women With Preeclampsia Prolong Their Pregnancy

Last Updated: September 23, 2021. THURSDAY, Sept. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes drug, may help stave off preterm birth among women who develop pregnancy-related high blood pressure. Preeclampsia is marked by a sudden spike in blood pressure, protein in urine, or other problems during pregnancy....
WOMEN'S HEALTH
doctorslounge.com

Past Trauma Tied to Worse Mental Health During Pandemic for Aging Women

FRIDAY, Sept. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Aging women with a history of childhood abuse or intimate partner violence (IPV) have reported worse mental health, sleep, and conflict during the COVID-19 pandemic compared with women without these adverse experiences, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the North American Menopause Society, held from Sept. 22 to 25 in Washington, D.C.
MENTAL HEALTH
doctorslounge.com

Many Pregnancies Affected by Iron Deficiency

Yet, less than half of individuals have their ferritin levels checked during pregnancy. THURSDAY, Sept. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Less than half of individuals have their ferritin levels checked during pregnancy, and among those who do, half have low iron levels, according to a study published online Aug. 30 in Blood Advances.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
doctorslounge.com

Common Hormone Disorder in Women Costs U.S. $8 Billion a Year

Last Updated: September 23, 2021. THURSDAY, Sept. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Treating polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) — the most common hormone disorder in women of child-bearing age — is costly. In 2020, diagnosing and treating this disorder cost an estimated $8 billion in the United States, according to a...
MENTAL HEALTH
arcamax.com

Mayo Clinic Q&A: Weight gain often an issue as women move into menopause

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I recently turned 50, and I walk about 1 mile daily and work out two to three times per week. I believe I am beginning to go into menopause, as I have not had a period in a few months. Also, I have noticed the number on my scale rising, even though I have not changed my diet or activities. I’ve heard weight gain is common in menopause. As I enter this stage of life, what can I do to maintain my weight other than continuing to work out and eat well?
WEIGHT LOSS
#Menopause#Depression#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis#Epilepsy#Healthday News#The University Of Alberta
doctorslounge.com

Depression During Pregnancy Raises Risk of Mood Disorder in Kids

Last Updated: September 27, 2021. MONDAY, Sept. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- When mothers suffer depression during or after pregnancy, their kids may be at heightened risk, too -- all the way into young adulthood, a new study suggests. Of more than 5,000 kids researchers followed until age 24, those...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
wdrb.com

Scientists urge pregnant women to use popular pain reliever with caution

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of 13 scientists from around the world is urging pregnant women to be cautious about using acetaminophen -- the ingredient in pain relievers such as Tylenol -- during pregnancy. Dr. Kristin Reeve, a doctor of maternal-fetal medicine at Norton Children's Hospital says there's no...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Medscape News

PCOS Linked to Menopausal Urogenital Symptoms but Not Hot Flashes

Women with a history of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are more likely to experience somatic and urogenital symptoms post menopause, but they were no more likely to experience severe hot flashes than were other women with similar characteristics, according to research presented Sept. 24 at the hybrid annual meeting of the North American Menopause Society.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Cannabis use by pregnant women increased during pandemic

A Kaiser Permanente analysis of more than 100,000 pregnancies in Northern California finds a 25% increase in the rate of cannabis use early in pregnancy after the pandemic began in spring 2020. The analysis was reported in a research letter in the September 27 issue of JAMA. The study found...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Older women more likely to report depressive symptoms than men

Depression affects up to one in four people but is often associated with young adults in the public consciousness. And though the likelihood of Canadians having depressive symptoms decrease into mid-life, rates of depression creep up once more as people—especially women—enter their 70s, according to a new study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders.
MENTAL HEALTH
nutraingredients-usa.com

Nutraceutical offers hope to menopausal women with hair loss

New research demonstrates how nutrient-based bioactive compounds may boost hair growth in perimenopausal, menopausal, and postmenopausal women. The latest research from wellness company Nutrafol was recently presented at The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Washington, DC. The new study, funded by Nutrafol manufacturer Nutraceutical Wellness, suggests that...
HAIR CARE
ScienceAlert

There's a Serious Problem With How Heart Symptoms Are Treated in Women, Study Reveals

When it comes to misbehaving hearts, getting the best possible care and timely treatment can be a matter of life or death. Unfortunately, it's been shown over and over again that women aren't as likely to get such care. A new study has reinforced that finding – although women and men have different proportions of types of heart conditions, new data reveal women with heart problems are less likely than men with similar conditions to receive treatment. "In this study, we assessed differences in the evidence-based treatment received by men and women with non-ST-elevation acute coronary syndromes and in their outcomes (in-hospital and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
doctorslounge.com

Study Probes Relationship Between Migraines and Sleep

Last Updated: September 23, 2021. THURSDAY, Sept. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Do migraines cause poor sleep or does poor sleep cause migraines?. Though it's hard to say, it does appear that there's a difference in how well people with migraine think they sleep and how well they really do.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woodlands Online& LLC

Sleep Apnea Symptoms in Women

Surprise! Men and Women Aren’t Alike. Houston Sleep Solutions in Friendswood and Pearland, Texas can provide you with the accurate diagnosis you’re looking for, but it’s important to note that there are some differences between men’s and women’s sleep apnea. It’s common knowledge that typical symptoms of sleep apnea include snoring, obesity, headaches, and large neck size, to name a few. While these symptoms are accurate, they occur more so in males than in females. Men and women are probably more different than ever, so it shouldn’t be a surprise, that sleep apnea symptoms in women are quite different. In fact, the reason why more women aren’t diagnosed with sleep apnea is that women who have sleep apnea will present with symptoms that are not considered classic symptoms. These may include:
PEARLAND, TX
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wrn.com

Study: alcohol use declines, cannabis use increases among college students

A new study shows college students reported record high marijuana use, and record low drinking in 2020. According to the 2020 Monitoring the Future study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, alcohol use among college students dipped from 62 percent in 2019 to 56 percent. The percentages reporting being...
COLLEGES
doctorslounge.com

Insulin Resistance Linked to Risk for Major Depressive Disorder

Last Updated: September 23, 2021. Three surrogate measures of insulin resistance linked to increased risk for incident major depression. THURSDAY, Sept. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Three surrogate measures of insulin resistance are associated with an increased risk for incident major depressive disorder, according to a study published online Sept. 23 in The American Journal of Psychiatry.
HEALTH

