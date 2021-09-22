CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxcarbazepine Tied to Nontrauma Fracture in Children Aged 4 to 13 With Epilepsy

 6 days ago

Last Updated: September 22, 2021. Initiating oxcarbazepine, but not levetiracetam, linked to increased incidence rate ratio for nontrauma fracture. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For children aged 4 to 13 years with epilepsy, initiating oxcarbazepine, but not levetiracetam, antiseizure medication (ASM) is associated with an increased risk for nontrauma fracture, according to a study published in the September issue of Epilepsia.

Common anti-seizure medication associated with elevated fracture risk in kids with epilepsy

Newswise — One of the two most prescribed anti-seizure medications may increase the risk of fractures for children with epilepsy, a Michigan Medicine study found. The paper, published in Epilepsia, examined the effects of levetiracetam and oxcarbazepine, two common anti-seizure medications, on bone fragility of children between the ages of four and 13. Researchers found that levetiracetam was not related to fractures, but oxcarbazepine was associated with a higher risk of fracture for children with epilepsy.
COVID Shots Safe and Effective for Children Ages 5 to 11

Updated In a pivotal development for school coronavirus safety, Pfizer-BioNTech announced Monday that its vaccine was safe and created a “robust” antibody response for children ages 5 to 11 in trials. These are the first such results for this age group in the U.S., and data have not yet been peer-reviewed or submitted to the […]
Pfizer approves Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — "At the beginning of the year when the adults were having their surge, we were not seeing a tremendous number of children infected with Covid-19. We would have 3 to 5 patients a day in the hospital. Earlier this summer, we were seeing 20 to 30 patients a day in the hospital, many of those in the ICU and on ventilators. Knock on wood things seem to be improving right now, but we cannot let our guard up," said Dr. Jessica Snowden, AR Children's Hospital Chief of Pediatric Infectious Disease.
mRNA-1273 Continues to Be Efficacious at Five Months

Last Updated: September 27, 2021. Vaccine efficacy was 93.2 percent for preventing COVID-19 illness, 98.2 percent for preventing severe COVID-19 MONDAY, Sept. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- At more than five months, the mRNA-1273 vaccine continues to be efficacious for preventing COVID-19 and severe COVID-19, according to a study published online Sept. 22 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Pfizer/BioNTech jab safe for children aged five to 11

The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is "safe, well tolerated" and produces a "robust" antibody immune response in children aged five to 11, according to the findings of a US trial. The researchers plan to submit the results to regulators to seek approval for vaccinating children younger than 12, the current age...
Signs of Early Alzheimer’s May Be Spotted in Brain Stem

Last Updated: September 23, 2021. THURSDAY, Sept. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Certain changes in a part of the brain stem, visible in scans, might be a potential early indicator of Alzheimer's disease, a new study suggests. Using different brain imaging techniques, researchers found that lesser "integrity" in the brain...
Age, Chronic Conditions, Comorbidities Impact COVID-19 in Children

Throughout the pandemic, researchers have acknowledged significant differences in COVID-19 between children and adults. While risk factors for hospitalizations and poor outcomes are well studied among adult populations, less is known about clinical factors linked to severe COVID-19 in children. To create a mitigation strategy for children at high risk...
Two-Hour OGTT Can Predict Future Episodic Memory Decline

Higher value on OGTT at baseline linked to worse performance and greater decline in word-list delayed recall test. FRIDAY, Sept. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A two-hour oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) can predict future episodic memory decline, according to a study published online Aug. 15 in Diabetes Care. Sini...
Adverse Childhood Experiences More Likely for Neurology Patients

High adverse childhood experience scores linked to increased ED utilization, hospitalizations, and telephone encounters. THURSDAY, Sept. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Adults with neurologic conditions are more likely to have had adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), according to a study published online Sept. 22 in Neurology: Clinical Practice. Adys Mendizabal, M.D.,...
Trials Show COVID Vaccines Well Worth It for Cancer Patients

Last Updated: September 24, 2021. FRIDAY, Sept. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- If you have cancer and you think coronavirus vaccines may do you little good, don't let your hesitation stop you from getting the shots: A pair of clinical trials finds that patients' immune systems ramped up after vaccination.
Childhood Trauma Linked With Higher Odds for Adult Neurological Ills

Last Updated: September 23, 2021. THURSDAY, Sept. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Kids who suffer abuse, neglect or household dysfunction are more likely to have neurological problems like stroke or headaches as adults, researchers report. "Traumatic events in childhood have been linked in previous studies to a higher risk of...
More Than One-Third of Children Sleep Less Than Recommended

Children aged 4 months to 17 years with a regular bedtime are more likely to get enough sleep. THURSDAY, Sept. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Overall, 34.9 percent of children aged 4 months to 17 years sleep less than recommended for their age, according to research published in the Sept. 24 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Parents of Hospitalized Children Want to Understand Costs

Yet, fewer than one in 10 families say an actual cost conversation occurred. FRIDAY, Sept. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Most parents want to discuss the costs of their child's acute hospitalization, but few do, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in JAMA Network Open. Hannah K. Bassett,...
Growth Plate Fractures In Children: Why They’re Not As Devastating As They Can Seem

A parent bracing for the prognosis of their child’s broken bone might hear “growth plate fracture” and immediately think unfixable damage has been done. Certainly, growth plate fractures should be diagnosed and treated promptly. Pediatric fractures in general heal differently than adult fractures and can affect a child’s future growth potential. Growth plate fractures pose additional risks—mainly the potential for a deformity that can develop months or perhaps years down the road—and can be hard to identify on a standard X-ray, making an examination by a pediatric orthopedist or other expert in children’s skeletal injuries more critical.
Live Attenuated Zoster Vaccine Safe for Patients Receiving TNF Inhibitors

No cases of varicella infection found; cumulative incidence of varicella infection or shingles was 0 percent. MONDAY, Sept. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients receiving tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors, the live attenuated zoster vaccine (ZVL) is safe and has reasonable short-term effectiveness, according to a study published online Sept. 28 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
Intervention May Reverse Early Signs of Autism

Last Updated: September 27, 2021. Infants who received preemptive intervention had lower odds of meeting diagnostic criteria at age 3 years. MONDAY, Sept. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A preemptive intervention reduces behaviors associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) when used at the time atypical development first emerges during infancy, according to a study published online Sept. 20 in JAMA Pediatrics.
Men Have Increased Mortality Risk After Bariatric Surgery

30-day mortality rate increased fivefold in men versus women; overall mortality rate increased 2.7-fold. TUESDAY, Sept. 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For individuals undergoing bariatric surgery, the risk for mortality is increased for men versus women, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, held virtually from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.
Gene Variant Tied to Risk for Interstitial Lung Disease in RA

For patients with rheumatoid arthritis, lifetime risks for ILD were 16.8 percent for MUC5B carriers, 6.1 percent for noncarriers. TUESDAY, Sept. 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), the MUC5B variant is associated with an increased risk for RA-associated interstitial lung disease (ILD), according to a study published online Aug. 3 in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases.
SGLT2 Inhibitors May Cut Risk for Heart Failure Hospitalization

Last Updated: September 28, 2021. TUESDAY, Sept. 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D), with or without cardiovascular disease (CVD), use of sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors compared with glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) is associated with a reduced risk for hospitalization for heart failure (HHF), according to a study published online Sept. 28 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
