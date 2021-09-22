Oxcarbazepine Tied to Nontrauma Fracture in Children Aged 4 to 13 With Epilepsy
Last Updated: September 22, 2021. Initiating oxcarbazepine, but not levetiracetam, linked to increased incidence rate ratio for nontrauma fracture. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For children aged 4 to 13 years with epilepsy, initiating oxcarbazepine, but not levetiracetam, antiseizure medication (ASM) is associated with an increased risk for nontrauma fracture, according to a study published in the September issue of Epilepsia.www.doctorslounge.com
