House Re-Introduces Save Our Forest Act
“National forests offer habitat for hundreds of imperiled species, provide invaluable ecosystem services such as clean water and carbon storage and offer unrivaled recreation opportunities for all Americans. Chronic staffing shortages at the Forest Service strain the agency’s ability to sustain these values, particularly in the face of rapid development in forested areas and impacts of the climate crisis. The Save our Forests Act will help ensure that the Forest Service has the needed resources to protect and sustain the places that people treasure and wildlife call home,” said Pete Nelson, Director of Federal Lands with Defenders of Wildlife.defenders.org
