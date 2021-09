EPA Rescinds Previous Administration’s Guidance on Clean Water Act Permit Requirements

Remember when you were a kid and you would calculate whether to ask your mother or your father depending on the answer you wanted? That is exactly what the Biden Administration did with the definition of “Waters of the U.S.” (WOTUS) under the Clean Water Act (CWA). As of today, there are two opposing court decisions regarding the effect of the Trump definition of a WOTUS, followed by an announcement by the Biden Administration picking which court it wanted to follow.

