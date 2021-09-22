CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbina, MO

Shiloh Christian Children’s Ranch will Hold Open House September 25th

 6 days ago

Shiloh Christian Children’s Ranch will Hold Open House September 25th. Public Invited to Free Lunch, Tour Homes, and Learn More about Shiloh’s Ministry. Shelbina, Missouri (September 17, 2021) – How does Shiloh Christian Children’s Ranch help children placed in its homes? Learn answers to questions like this one at Shiloh’s open house. Shiloh will hold its open house Saturday, September 25th, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at its location north of Clarence, MO.

