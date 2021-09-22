CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite tough loss, Falcons can build on Sunday's performance

Cover picture for the articleThere’s an eternal debate that goes on in sports about the validity of a moral victory. To some, a moral victory is tangible and worth celebrating, akin to puking on a roller coaster but still having a nice day at the amusement park. To some, a moral victory is worthless, empty fodder that doesn’t mean anything, akin to puking on a roller coaster and it setting off a chain of events that gets you banned from the park for life. Either way, you still puked on a roller coaster, but it’s the way you handle what’s next that that matters.

