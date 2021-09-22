CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: mRNA COVID vaccines 90% to 93% effective in health workers

By Mary Van Beusekom
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA real-world study today finds that the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were highly effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 among US healthcare workers at 33 sites in 25 states, including those in high-risk and minority racial groups. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, follows the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
