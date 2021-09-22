New Mossberg 940 Pro Waterfowl Edition 12 Gauge Shotgun: In-Field Review
We put the newest autoloading shotgun from Mossberg to the test on an early-season wingshooting adventure. When legendary competitive shooters Jerry and Lena Miculek partnered with Mossberg in 2020 to launch a new 12-gauge autoloading shotgun, the 940 JM Pro, the world of competitive shooting took notice. Now Mossberg is transferring the technology of this competitive-style platform to the hunting market with the introduction of two new waterfowl-dedicated shotguns – the 940 Pro Waterfowl and the 940 Pro Snow Goose.www.petersenshunting.com
Comments / 0