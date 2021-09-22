New Mossberg 940 Pro Waterfowl Edition 12 Gauge Shotgun: In-Field Review

When I was growing up I loved to be outside and roam the woods with my dogs. Why I’ve had just about every type of hunting dog there is. My first experience with hunting dogs was when I received a pair of beagle pups when I was five years old. From then on, I was hooked on hunting and training dogs. I’ve had a lot of unique experiences while hunting and have met some most interesting characters, but that’s another story.

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO