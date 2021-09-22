Atlantic City Electric Announces Major Actions to Combat Climate Change
Atlantic City Electric announced a major climate change commitment, launching a multi-faceted, action-oriented effort to help the state of New Jersey achieve its clean energy and climate goals. As part of the commitment, Atlantic City Electric will focus on actionable measures to reduce its greenhouse gas footprint, deliver innovative solutions that will empower customers to meet their climate change objectives, and drive collaborative efforts with stakeholder and community partners to achieve greater greenhouse gas reduction across South Jersey, while continuing efforts to address the impacts of climate change.njbmagazine.com
