CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Electric Announces Major Actions to Combat Climate Change

njbmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlantic City Electric announced a major climate change commitment, launching a multi-faceted, action-oriented effort to help the state of New Jersey achieve its clean energy and climate goals. As part of the commitment, Atlantic City Electric will focus on actionable measures to reduce its greenhouse gas footprint, deliver innovative solutions that will empower customers to meet their climate change objectives, and drive collaborative efforts with stakeholder and community partners to achieve greater greenhouse gas reduction across South Jersey, while continuing efforts to address the impacts of climate change.

njbmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
roi-nj.com

A.C. Electric taking big steps toward clean energy, combating climate change

Atlantic City Electric on Wednesday announced a major commitment to clean energy, combating climate change and building resilience in South Jersey. And it’s not just a lot of talk. The utility said it is launching a multifaceted, action-oriented effort to help the state achieve its clean energy and climate goals. As part of the commitment, Atlantic City Electric will:
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Denver

‘Methane Air’ Helps Combat Climate Change By Targeting Leaks

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A plane dubbed “Methane Air” by researchers is flying over Boulder County to help combat climate change. The plane is not a typical private jet. (credit: CBS) Instead, scientists are on board with infrared camera equipment to hunt down invisible methane gas emissions. “Methane is a greenhouse gas. It is the second-largest contributor to climate change and it accounts for more than a quarter of the warming that we’re experiencing today,” said Ilissa Ocko with the Environmental Defense Fund. (credit: CBS) Methane emissions mainly come from leaks during fossil fuel production. Scientists say it’s like carbon dioxide on steroids- 84 times more powerful at warming the planet. “We have the technologies available to cut methane emissions globally in half over the next 10 years. And if we do that, then we can slow down the rate of global warming by 30%.” (credit: CBS) “Methane Air” can pinpoint leaks and identify polluters. By locating the leaks, they can help correct the problem or hold companies responsible.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
ArchDaily

Rethinking the Role of Experimental Cities in Combating Climate Change

This article was originally published on Common Edge. In the evolving campaign to combat climate change, big and bold solutions are increasingly easy to find, from the conceptual “water smart city” and ecologist Allan Savory’s vision for greening the world’s deserts to NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to turn part of Governors Island into a “living laboratory” for climate research. Oyster reef restoration is occurring at nearly every critical junction along the eastern seaboard, from Florida to Maine. These are worthy efforts, and yet, when considered collectively, the onus for solving our climate crisis is being left largely to municipal governments and private actors, making most solutions piecemeal, at best. The success of one approach has little to no correlation with that of another. But what happens when all related solutions can be applied within a single, controlled ecosystem when environmentalism and urbanism are not at odds, but working in concert? Enter the experimental city.
ENVIRONMENT
njbmagazine.com

Solar and Wind are Keys to NJ’s Lofty Renewable Energy Goals

Gov. Phil Murphy’s Energy Master Plan, which was officially unveiled in January of 2020, set a goal of having 100% clean energy in the state by 2050. When the governor signed Executive Order No. 100, which directed the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to make sweeping regulatory reforms, branded as Protecting Against Climate Threats (PACT), to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change, New Jersey became one of the most aggressive states in the nation when it came to planned climate change regulations.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Society
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Mays Landing, NJ
nylcv.org

Adapting the City for Climate Change

As the remnants of Hurricane Ida struck New York City earlier this month, many subways, roads, and homes were left flooded. It was the worst natural disaster to hit the Northeast since Hurricane Sandy in 2012, leaving at least 45 people dead in the New York area. Although the resilience-based repairs made after Sandy helped make many of the city’s buildings and infrastructure less vulnerable, the damage done highlights the need for still increased resiliency measures and green infrastructure, along with protections for transit.
reviewjournal.com

Wynn Resorts pledges to meet environmental goals to combat climate change

Wynn Resorts officials say they hope to reduce or offset all carbon dioxide produced by the company by 2050 and increase renewable energy use to 50 percent of consumption by 2030. The Las Vegas-based company on Tuesday issued its environmental, social and governance report pledging commitment to defined goals to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
cbs19news

Students to urge action on city's climate commitments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some Charlottesville students will be gathering on the Downtown Mall on Friday to urge city leaders to take action on climate commitments. The Charlottesville Youth Climate Strike will gather at the Community Chalkboard to call on the city to work toward commitments that were announced in 2019.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Boston Globe

Mass. business officials urge action on climate change

Massachusetts business officials on Wednesday urged the state’s largest corporations, startups, investors, and consumers to continue their efforts to stem climate change, noting that a growing urgency to slow down the planet’s warming is helping spur innovation in the region. “We have a limited amount of time,” Emily Reichert, the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy#Climate Change#Atlantic City Electric#Exelon Utilities#Energy Marketplace#Smart Energy Network
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces ‘Pennsylvania Climate Action Plan 2021,’ Calls for Statewide Action Now on Climate Change

Governor Tom Wolf today announced the Pennsylvania Climate Action Plan 2021 and called for statewide action on climate change by all sectors: legislative, government, industry, business, agriculture, and community organizations. “As thousands of Pennsylvanians try to recover from historic flooding and tornadoes related to the remnants of Ida this month,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Atlantic City Press

Atlantic City Electric updates Cape May substation

CAPE MAY — Last month, a thunderstorm left Cape May, West Cape May and Cape May Point without power for over an hour. With the building of a new substation to replace the current one on Elmira Street in Cape May, Atlantic City Electric is working to ensure an event like this is prevented in the future, said Frank Tedesco, a spokesperson for the utility.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Indiana Gazette

Wolf calls for action on climate change

Gov. Tom Wolf called on all sectors of Pennsylvania life to join him in acting on climate change. “As thousands of Pennsylvanians try to recover from historic flooding and tornadoes related to the remnants of Ida this month, the message is clear: We must move now out of a reactive mode on climate change,” Wolf said in announcing the Pennsylvania Climate Action Plan 2021.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
duke.edu

U.S. Faces "Critical Time" for Climate Change Action

Two bills under consideration in Washington D.C. place the United States at a critical moment in its battle to mitigate the ravages of climate change, three Duke experts said Wednesday. Both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the proposed $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill contains items key to the nation’s response...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
greenabilitymagazine.com

Tell Kansas City how to fight climate change

The city of Kansas City, MO wants to know how climate change is and will impact you and what actions the city should take now to become carbon neutral, equity focused and resilient by 2040. In 2020, the K.C. City Council passed Resolution 200005 directing the city to update the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
njbmagazine.com

NJ Announces $1.25M in Funding to Expand Small Business Exporting

The New Jersey Department of State’s Business Action Center has been awarded $1.25 million in federal funds for the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) to support businesses looking to export goods. The New Jersey Business Action Center (NJBAC), received funding for the New Jersey STEP (NJSTEP) program to provide financial...
SMALL BUSINESS
Brookings Institution

A framework to ensure that voluntary carbon markets will truly help combat climate change

Given the number and increasing severity of climate-related events, combating climate change is urgent. Under the auspices of the United Nations Climate Change Secretariat, members of its Conference of Parties (COP) agreed that nations would take actions to limit emissions of greenhouse gases (carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and various fluorinated gases, often conveniently lumped together as “carbon”) to keep global temperatures from rising, ideally by no more than 1.5 degrees centigrade but more realistically 2 degrees centigrade, above pre-industrial levels by 2100. Meeting this goal requires global annual carbon emissions to be cut by 50 percent by 2030 and reduced to net-zero by 2050.
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor wants residents to get rid of gas furnaces to fight climate change

ANN ARBOR, MI — In its quest to reduce carbon emissions and fight climate change, Ann Arbor is hoping to convince residents to get rid of gas-powered furnaces. As part of the A2Zero carbon-neutrality initiative to power the entire community with renewable energy, the city is promoting all-electric heat pumps as energy-efficient alternatives for heating and cooling buildings.
ANN ARBOR, MI
southernminn.com

Big solutions you can help bring about, to combat climate change

In this, the final article in this climate series, we’ll discuss the important role individuals can play in getting our federal gov’t. to enact non-partisan, BIG solutions for climate change. There are many different solutions being discussed at the national level, but scientists and economists tell us that the solution...
ENVIRONMENT
ny.gov

During Climate Week, Governor Hochul Announces Major Progress in Modernization of New York's Largest Clean Hydropower Project, State's Bedrock of Carbon-Free Electricity

$1.6 Billion Clean Energy Infrastructure Investment to Extend Operating Life of Flagship Niagara Power Project and Secure Hydropower's Integral Role in State's Transition to a Robust Clean Energy Economy. Largest Power Producer in State Can Generate Up to 2,675 Megawatts. During Climate Week, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced completion of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
929nin.com

Could This Everyday Crop Be the Key to Combatting Climate Change?

In a summer when there is very little good news about climate change, there is a glimmer of hope coming out of the Salk Institute. An everyday crop called sorghum may one key to combatting excessive carbon emissions created by the agricultural industry and other manmade polluters. The Salk Institute’s Harnessing Plant Initiative is working to assess and develop sorghum plants that efficiently capture and store atmospheric carbon, essentially vacuuming it out of the air.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy