Adults with Neurologic Conditions More Likely to Have Experienced Childhood Trauma
Adults with neurologic conditions are more likely than the general population to have had adverse childhood experiences such as abuse, neglect or household dysfunction, according to a study published in the journal Neurology Clinical Practice, the official publication of the American Academy of Neurology. The study does not prove that neurologic conditions are caused by such experiences. It only shows an association between the two.www.psychreg.org
