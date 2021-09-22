Wladyslawa ‘Waja’ Giroux Obituary

Wladyslawa “Waja” Giroux, age 97, of Canterbury Inn in St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away Monday morning, Sept. 20, 2021, after a steady decline from cancer. Waja was born in Amsterdam, N.Y., on Sept. 11, 1924, daughter to the late Julian and Maryja (Pawlowska) Popiel. She was raised and educated in Amsterdam and married J. Raymond Giroux in 1947. On the night of their wedding, they started a journey by bus to Flagstaff, Arizona where they resided until Ray finished college. Ray began his career at GE in Schenectady, New York. They were transferred to Burlington, Vt. and they lived in Shelburne for several years. They were transferred to Mississippi with GE but after a few years decided they wanted to come closer to home and moved back north to Mystic, Conn. living there for more than 40 years.