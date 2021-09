Are you easily distracted? Forget where you left your phone or your keys? Do you struggle with time management or organization? Not really as “detail-oriented” as your resume suggests? Do your friends tell you that it doesn’t really seem like you’re listening to them when they’re speaking? Has this been going on longer than six months? If so, I’m sorry to inform you that you’ve met five of the criteria described by the DSM as indicative of inattentive attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).[1] Tell me, what’s your preferred pharmacy?

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO