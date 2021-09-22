Commentary: Sanctuary rebounds following hard times

We’re back! Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary has weathered the storm and has come back stronger and better than ever!. Back in February 2021 the new board of directors felt that it was necessary to make the public aware of the problems that our nonprofit organization had undergone in the prior year under the previous board and staff members. We chose to do this in an attempt to be totally transparent and acknowledge that there had been serious problems so that the public would not be misled into thinking that the new board of directors was trying to cover up the misdeeds of the past. Yes, it embarrassed us to admit this and advertise our “dirty linen” for everyone to see. It hurt us tremendously because people lost faith for a while in our organization – from lack of volunteers to loss of grant funding from previous foundations. But still we hung in there and kept going strong with only one staff member and a few hardy dedicated volunteers, including myself as executive director and re-established board member. We made it through the COVID restrictions and still managed to take in and care for many injured and orphaned birds and animals with limited supplies and very few helping hands. It became very hard at times and extremely stressful, but we knew we would not give up. The lives of the wildlife depended on us and we could not ignore their pain and suffering.