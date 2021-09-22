CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOE Announces $12 Million to Boost Geothermal Energy Research

energy.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven Projects Will Advance Efficiency and Cost-Effectiveness for Enhanced Geothermal Systems. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $12 million in funding for seven research projects to advance the commercialization of enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) — manmade reservoirs that produce clean, renewable energy. EGS development could expand U.S. geothermal energy capabilities and extend the use of geothermal energy into new geographic areas across the country. The selected projects are part of DOE’s efforts to deploy innovative solutions to help achieve the Biden-Harris Administration’s goals of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and a carbon-free grid by 2035.

