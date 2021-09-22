CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study Says Birth Spacing Can Impact Autism Diagnosis

By LaKeisha Fleming
verywellfamily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study notes that waiting at least two-and-a-half years between births may decrease the possibility of a second child receiving an autism diagnosis. There are numerous other factors that can contribute to a child being identified on the autism spectrum. Although autism is generally believed to be genetic, the study...

