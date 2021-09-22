CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Strong 2nd half lifts the Indians

Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHERNDON — Juniata managed to squeak on by rival Line Mountain by the final score of 2-1 in a Tri-Valley League girls soccer game, on Tuesday. All three goals were scored in the second half. Ashlyn Pennebaker and Reagan Lowery scored the two goals for the Indians. Hailey Kepner had eight saves.

www.lewistownsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
titansathletics.org

Comets strong 2nd half leads to win over Titans

The Berea-Midpark girls soccer team (4-3, 1-2) fell to the Amherst Steele Comets by a final of 4-2. The Titans played well in the first half as they were on the attack consistently. Mia Maruna found the net off a great assist by Jillian McArdle at the 22 minute mark in the first half. After a Comets goal five minutes later, Maruna would score her second goal of the night as she won a 1 on 1 battle with a Comets defender.
SOCCER
Hickory Daily Record

Red Devils pull away from Warriors in 2nd half

LENOIR — It was Senior Night at West Caldwell on Friday, but it was a Newton-Conover senior that stole the spotlight. Demarcus Beatty led the Red Devils’ football team on offense and defense in a 37-6 victory for Newton-Conover’s first win of the season in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener.
LENOIR, NC
Marshall Independent

PREP FOOTBALL: Strong first half lifts Marshall over New Ulm 45-8 for first win of season

MARSHALL — After dropping its first two games of the season, the Marshall football team looked to hit the reset button when it came back home to face New Ulm, who also was in search of its first win of the season. Thanks to strong play in all three phases, Marshall gained control early and never looked back, earning a 45-8 victory on Friday at Mattke Field.
MARSHALL, MN
flcfalcons.com

Falcons erupt in 2nd half for 8-0 win

The FLC women's soccer team extended their season-opening unbeaten string to four games with an emphatic 8-0 victory over West Valley on Tuesday afternoon in Saratoga. The Falcons held a modest 2-0 lead at halftime thanks to goals by freshmen Maddie Winters and Jasmine Alvarez. But the floodgates opened in the second half, as Winters added two more goals, Alvarez got her second, and single goals were scored by Gigi Hall, Maggie Munoz, and Alyssa Bloxham. Standout freshman Taylor Curtis added to her team-leading point total with three assists, and Hall added two of her own. Meanwhile, the defense – led by superb midfielder Cassandra Herrman – repeatedly turned away every Viking attack. Freshman goalkeeper Grace Filiau made a spectacular save late to preserve her second consecutive shutout.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Field Hockey#Indians#Herndon Juniata#Lm#Tigers#Jersey Shore#Mw#Midd West 1#Tri Valley League#Newport 336#Millersburg 343#Newport 13#Red Land 3 2
Post-Star

ROUNDUP: Crossman's 2nd-half goal gives Corinth a tie with Cards

Alexis Crossman's late second-half goal helped Corinth salvage a 1-1 tie with Fort Ann on Tuesday in Adirondack League girls soccer action. Olivia Winchell scored the Fort Ann goal. Bolton-Warrensburg improved to 4-0 overall with a 6-3 victory over Granville. Madison Gould scored the hat trick in Whitehall's 7-1 win...
CORINTH, NY
Kokomo Tribune

GIRLS SOCCER: Western rallies to beat NW with strong 2nd half

Down a goal at halftime and facing possible defeat to a Howard County and Hoosier Conference rival, Western’s girls soccer players regrouped at halftime and turned the game their way. The Panthers never fully turned the tide of play on the field, but they got more effective at creating chances...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
Brainerd Dispatch

Area Football: Otters rally in 2nd half to top Pequot

PEQUOT LAKES — In the first half, Pequot Lakes’ red zone defense was red hot. And for the most part, the Patriots defense did its job, but so did the Fergus Falls Otters’ defense, which held the Patriots to just 117 yards of offense leading to a 13-6 Otters victory Friday, Sept. 17.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Second half goals lift Eagles to win

CHEYENNE – It took some time for the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team to get settled in Saturday afternoon. But once it did, it took control of the contest over Western Wyoming Community College to secure a 2-0 win and snap a two-game losing skid. “We wanted to...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Shelby Reporter

Montevallo volleyball downs Indian Springs for 2nd in a row

MONTEVALLO – Coming off a losing streak, the Montevallo Bulldogs have now put together back-to-back wins to bounce back, including an area victory and a win against a county foe on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The Bulldogs won both in straight sets, taking down Dallas County and Indian Springs 3-0. Against...
MONTEVALLO, AL
tsusports.com

Arnes' 2nd Half Goal, Defensive Effort Lifts Soccer To 1-0 Win Friday Night

LAREDO, Texas – Ashley Arnes connected on a goal in the 52nd minute as TSU claimed a 1-0 decision over Texas A&M International Friday night in Laredo. The TSU defense set the tone early as they kept AMI out the goal with a pair of blocks and a save by goalie Alexis Espino. The TSU offense would respond as they had five shots on goal in the period led by Laura Chavez's two shots.
LAREDO, TX
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Eagles Fall After Strong First Half

There usually isn’t much good to say about a 42-12 loss, but the young and rebuilding Tyrone Golden Eagles came out of Friday’s contest with Clearfield a better team than they went in. A heavy underdog, Tyrone surprised many by hanging with the Bison for the entire first half, which...
TYRONE, PA
Emporia gazette.com

Hornets blow 21-point lead in 2nd half collapse

ST. JOSEPH, MO. — Braden Gleason threw his first interception of the year and the Hornet defense gave up nearly 500 yards as Emporia State saw a 28-7 halftime lead end in a 38-37 road loss to Missouri Western Saturday night. When the Hornets (2-1) went into the locker room...
EMPORIA, KS
Grand Haven Tribune

Lakers stay perfect with strong second half at Hamilton

HAMILTON — Three second-half touchdowns from junior running back Alex Lee helped Spring Lake past Hamilton 41-21 on Friday night. Tied 14-all at half, the Lakers came out of the break focused, scoring touchdowns on their first two drives and running the ball with a purpose. Andrew von Wahlde's 2-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter proved to be the winning score – he was one of a handful of Lakers who saw rushing carries on the night.
HEATH TOWNSHIP, MI
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Lady Indians place 2nd, Boys take 3rd at Bulldog Invitational!

The Vidalia Cross Country teams traveled to Toombs County High School Thursday for the Bulldog Invitational. Vidalia’s young athletes competed well despite very wet and muddy conditions, bringing home 11 personal best times. . (L-R) Aleaha Ajoda, Allie Whitaker, Sarah Owen, Kaitlyn Allen, Georgia Meredith. In the women’s division, the...
VIDALIA, GA
thecranberryeagle.com

2nd-half Rally

BUTLER TWP — Eric Christy was happy he didn't break his wrist. Moments later, his Butler football team broke General McLane's spirit. The Golden Tornado surrendered a 19-play touchdown drive that ate up the final eight minutes of the first half and put the Lancers ahead at the intermission. Butler responded with three touchdowns in the third quarter and went on to post a 40-20 victory Friday night at Art Bernardi Stadium.
BUTLER, PA
ocsportszone.com

Strong second half lifts Northwood water polo team to 11-8 victory over Edison

Northwood’s Danny Kim wraps around the shot blocker for a goal during Tuesday’s match with Edison. (Photo courtesy Maki Abshier, Northwood water polo) Northwood’s boys water polo team improved its record to 7-4 overall with an 11-8 victory Tuesday over Edison, the third-ranked team in this week’s CIF Division 2 poll.
SPORTS
McDowell News

Strong second half lifts Chase over McDowell JVs

For a half, the McDowell Titans junior varsity football team’s game plan of using ball control worked brilliantly. However, the second half was a different story as the Chase High Trojans ultimately pulled, away winning on their home turf 26-14 Thursday evening. Chase jumped on the board on their first...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy