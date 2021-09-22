CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Executive Summary: What’s a Healthcare Data Analytics Hub and why it matters for Value-Based Care and Business Models?

 6 days ago

There is general consensus that a shift from fee-for-service and its associated rising healthcare costs to value-based care and value-based payments should improve outcomes. But when it comes to how to get there, you would probably get eleven different recommendations from ten experts. Central to this cacophony of voices is the lack of trust, misalignment, and siloed data driving analysis. Interoperability is only part of the answer, sharing data is critical but so is the need to apply the right type of data analytics in real-time to those shared datasets. Read this summary from a recent webcast to hear from Brian Murphy, Research Director at Chilmark on how a Healthcare Data Analytics Hub, powered by state-of-the-art data management and integration platforms will converge the path to value-based care and business models.

