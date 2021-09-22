CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Heroic Legend of Eagarlnia review

Cover picture for the articleThe Heroic Legend of Eagarlnia is needlessly complicated and clunky in so many ways, but its core mechanic could be strong enough to keep you playing it for hours. The Heroic Legend of Eagarlnia isn't a good game by a lot of conventional measures. It's grand strategy design features a lot of the things you might expect from a game like Civilization VI or Demise of Nations, but it's menu design is clunky, it's tutorial is long while leaving out a lot of important information, and the only way I tend to find success in it is by keeping a lot of save files and reloading when things play out unexpectedly. That said, I also can't pull myself away from it. There's something magnetic about The Heroic Legend of Eagarlnia and I can't help but feel it's problems add to its allure.

Related
Nintendo Life

Last Soul Is An Upcoming Action Platformer With A Heroic Robot

For every game that sets out its stall as an action platformer with pixel-based visuals there's the challenge of trying to stand out from the crowd. Another that'll aim to do that next year (Q2) is Last Soul, the work of Canadian studio WULUM with publishing by Bonus Stage. It...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Review

The Legend of Zelda series has a tried and true formula. Between Ocarina of Time, Majora’s Mask, Wind Waker, and Twilight Princess; the boys at Nintendo would understandably be exhausted from making such similar games. 3D Zelda in general has “the same but different” approach to most of the entries and by the time the Wii came around, an opportunity to mix things up presented itself.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Cruis'n Blast review - an arcade legend comes home

A question that pops up often around these parts is where have all the arcade racers gone, and one answer, it turns out, is blindingly obvious; you can find them down at the arcade. Cruis'n Blast, which just launched this week, is part of that other seemingly endangered species, an arcade port that squeezes 2017's gloriously overstated racer onto the Switch, and one that serves up the kind of garish, absurd outrageous entertainment so many of us pine for from our racing games.
VIDEO GAMES
sciencebasedmedicine.org

A Very Serious Book Review: The Heroic Adventures of Kid Ki’ro

Dedicated to “chiropractic superheroes, young and old, past, present and future”, The Heroic Adventures of Kid Ki’ro: Chiropractic Superhero Adventure Series: Book 1 is a children’s book written by Marcus Chacos, a chiropractor practicing in Australia. Chacos promotes a fundamentalist chiropractic philosophy, meaning that he believes that an unhindered nervous system maintains optimal health via an essentially supernatural healing power described as an innate healing force. What could possibly serve as a hindrance to the function of the nervous system? The chiropractic subluxation, of course.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wccftech.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Review – The Legend of The Mountain Shrine

Appearances can be very deceiving in life and video games. At first glance, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the first game developed by Ember Lab, looks like a very simple action-adventure game that doesn't have a whole lot going on outside of its gorgeous, Pixar Studios influenced visuals. In reality, there are quite a few things the game has got it going for itself, so many that it almost feels hard to believe that this is the studio's very first title.
VIDEO GAMES
148apps.com

Relumine is a charming 3D indie puzzler with shades of Monument Valley

Relumine, indie developer Ammil’s adorable 3D spatial puzzle adventure, takes you on a relaxing and magical ride through abandoned mines and mystical civilizations, all filled to the brim with satisfying puzzles for logic aficionados. As Relu, you’ll explore mysterious landscapes in your search for your long-lost father, while a giant shadow chases you and spirit guides lead you on your way.
VIDEO GAMES
148apps.com

Nauticrawl review

Nauticrawl is an immensely rewarding narrative adventure about learning how to drive an otherworldly vehicle to freedom. Nauticrawl is a game all about mystery, and I mean this quite literally. Aside from a handful of words explaining that you are a runaway laborer, there is no direction explicitly given to you. You're dumped in front of an instrument panel that you discover is your escape vehicle, but how do you drive it? What is it for? What are you escaping from, and where even are you? These are the questions you uncover slowly but surely as you try your best to throw the right switches at the right time to make it out of captivity alive.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend’ Review – The Original Handheld RPGs, on Mobile At Last

For about as long as I’ve paid attention to smartphone gaming, I’ve seen a lot of people wishing that the Game Boy Final Fantasy Legend games would come to mobile. It makes sense; mobile gamers tend to have an affinity for gaming on the go, so they probably put in a lot of time on their Game Boys back in the day. And if you were a Game Boy gamer who loved RPGs, you almost certainly came into contact with one of the games from Square Enix’s Final Fantasy Legend trilogy. The years passed, and we got a lot of Square Enix games. Remakes, re-releases, and so on. But the Final Fantasy Legend games never came… until now.
VIDEO GAMES
148apps.com

App Detail » LEGO® Star Wars™ Battles

Realtime, strategic, one-versus-one multiplayer battles in the LEGO® Star Wars™ Universe. Lead your favorite LEGO® Star Wars™ characters into real-time, multiplayer PvP battles in arenas inspired by iconic locations from throughout the galaxy!. What happens when an Ewok takes on a Tusken Raider? Can a flock of porgs tackle a...
VIDEO GAMES
148apps.com

First impressions of Pokémon UNITE on iOS

Earlier this week, Pokémon UNITE released on the App Store, bringing the formerly Switch-exclusive MOBA to mobile devices. We dove in to check it out, and have some key takeaways you might want to know before deciding to pick it up yourself. Read on below, or feel free to just scrub through our comprehensive overview video above.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to fix the ‘Invalid Platform’ error when installing New World

Amazon Games’ upcoming MMO, New World, is available to pre-load through the Steam client now. But some prospective New World players are running into an error when installing the game when Steam tells them they’re unable to complete the installation process due to an “Invalid Platform.” The error message reads “an error occurred while installing New World (invalid platform).”
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What New World server is Asmongold in?

New World is finally launched, and players will be looking to decide on the right server for them and their friends to group up and adventure together. When making this decision, you’ll likely want to know what the server population will look like or if there are any large streamers joining in on the action.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to enable Streamer Mode in New World

After two massively successful beta tests, New World has launched. Accompanying its release was a list of changes to the game, including the addition of a new Streamer Mode that wasn’t present during either beta phase. New World encourages players to play amongst communities. For streamers, this means that teaming...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to equip weapon, armor skins in New World

Players jumping into New World will be looking to add some uniqueness to their outfit, whether that be using a specific weapon, taking specific armor, or perhaps exploring some of the skin options in the game. Those who preordered the Deluxe Edition of the game will have a few skin...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

New World streamer server list: All popular servers in New World

One of the staples of content creation in the MMO genre is interaction between streamers and their viewers in the open world. With New World’s launch finally upon us, numerous high-profile streamers have come to a decision on what server and faction they want to play in the game, making some servers more popular than others.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What New World server is Fextralife playing on?

Fextralife is a popular gaming community and network known in part for its livestreams on Twitch and YouTube videos. Based in Europe, Fextralife is almost assured to have a strong presence on whatever server and faction it ends up on. Fextralife is playing New World on the Central EU server...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How many characters can you have per server in New World?

When you first log into New World, players will get a glimpse of all the realms hidden inside the game. These servers will be the home to your character and picking one can prove itself to be a difficult task. Most players will often opt in for the players with higher populations since more players will mean more competition.
VIDEO GAMES

