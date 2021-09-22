The Heroic Legend of Eagarlnia review

The Heroic Legend of Eagarlnia is needlessly complicated and clunky in so many ways, but its core mechanic could be strong enough to keep you playing it for hours. The Heroic Legend of Eagarlnia isn't a good game by a lot of conventional measures. It's grand strategy design features a lot of the things you might expect from a game like Civilization VI or Demise of Nations, but it's menu design is clunky, it's tutorial is long while leaving out a lot of important information, and the only way I tend to find success in it is by keeping a lot of save files and reloading when things play out unexpectedly. That said, I also can't pull myself away from it. There's something magnetic about The Heroic Legend of Eagarlnia and I can't help but feel it's problems add to its allure.