CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

8 Fall Chores You Can't Afford to Ignore

By Paul Hope
Consumer Reports.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly fall is the right time to get your yard and house in order because come winter, small problems can turn into expensive nightmares. Consumer Reports’ money-saving checklist covers everything from fallen leaves to your furnace. And many of these fall chores cost little more than time and effort. “A little bit of preventive maintenance now will help you avoid big hassles in the future,” says John Galeotafiore, who oversees CR’s testing of outdoor power equipment and other home gear.

www.consumerreports.org

Comments / 0

Related
todayshomeowner.com

10 Chores to Take On This Fall

Our 4 Seasons of Homeownership checklists are a great way to stay on top of your home maintenance projects. The fall list is now available, with help from our friends at The Home Depot, for must-do chores to keep your house clean and comfortable. Listen to this special-edition Today’s Homeowner...
HOME & GARDEN
QSR Web

Combo meal insights you can’t afford to miss

Combo meals have been a notable component of pandemic sales for quick-service restaurants (QSR). In fact, they make up 35% of the menu mix across the industry, according to the most recent Revenue Management Solutions data. Because combo meals played a big role in the early days of the pandemic...
RESTAURANTS
disneyfoodblog.com

Can’t Afford a Castle? Try a Disney Tiny House Instead!

Have you always dreamt of living out your wildest, most imaginative Disney princess dreams and maybe even staying in a castle or two?. Well, you might not be able to stay in a real castle, but we’ve got an enchanting option that you might absolutely love. Bring your hair brushes!...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Waste#Consumer Reports#Weather#Chores#Cr#Americans
SPY

The Best Moisture Absorbers To Prevent Mold, Mildew and Allergens From Taking Over Your Home

Moisture absorbers can be helpful when it comes to preventing mildew and mold from growing in damp areas like bathrooms, basements, closets and beyond. Sure, you could just as easily use a dehumidifier to remove moisture from the air. However, dehumidifiers are significantly more expensive and work best in spaces with a lot of airflow, whereas moisture absorbers work best in smaller confined areas. Check our list of the best dehumidifiers if you’re looking to invest in a model that fits into your lifestyle and home. Related: 12 Best Ways To Get Rid of Mold  That said, when trying to remove moisture...
HOME & GARDEN
Thrive Global

5 Bright Sides of the Pandemic You Shouldn’t Ignore

The virus has taken three million lives. Companies shut down. Employees lost their jobs and people went bankrupt. Add the lockdown to all that and you have the perfect recipe for panic and anguish. But we deserve better. And there is always some silver lining—if we look closer. No doubt....
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Jobs
TechRadar

Energy bills soar: top tips for keeping your costs down

The cost of energy is set to soar this winter, with bills potentially rising by hundreds of pounds. This year, wholesale gas prices have risen by 250%. In the last month alone, they’ve risen by 70%. This sudden surge has been caused by a number of factors, including increased global demand, lower supplies of gas from Russia and a fire in Kent that affected the electricity we import from France.
TRAFFIC
Syracuse.com

4 signs you’ll regret it if you buy a home now

It’s a tough time to be a homebuying hopeful. Sellers rule this market, and potential buyers are battling with one another over a high-priced handful of homes. Buying a home is a weighty, long-term decision, and buying right now could lead to long-term regrets. Roughly two-thirds (67%) of Americans who...
REAL ESTATE
Consumer Reports.org

What Works Best to Remove Stains? Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners vs. Resolve Sprays.

So your dirty little secret is that you like to eat dinner on the couch while watching “Jeopardy!”. And maybe, just maybe, you let slip a bit of sauce or some crumbs here and there. What to do? Well, you can use an inexpensive fabric spray to deal with stains. But for a small investment, you can buy a portable carpet and upholstery cleaner to rid the fabric of any tell-tale signs of sloppy eating. And nobody will ever know.
LIFESTYLE
signalscv.com

MiracleWatt Review: can miracle watt save you a fortune on your electricity bill or is it a scam?

A great percentage of most family’s monthly/annual budget is taken up by the electricity bills, making these bills significant contributors to the increased cost of living. Almost every home if not all, make use of electronic devices starting with the smartphones, laptops, washing machine, fans, light bulbs, air conditioners, etc. some of these appliances are huge energy vampires. We interact directly or indirectly with electronics daily. It is therefore imperative to find out things you can do to potentially cut down your power bill and save up money to meet other aspects of the family budget as well as conserve the scarce world energy resources.
ECONOMY
Consumer Reports.org

5 Vacuuming Hacks That Make Fast Work of Floors and More

Vacuuming is no one's idea of a good time but there is a certain satisfaction when you banish those cobwebs in the corner or walk barefoot across a stretch that was previously littered with crumbs. There are a few easy strategies you can use to breeze through this onerous job...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

How to Clean Your Keurig Coffee Machine the Right Way

Table of Contents 1. Use a Keurig Rinse Pod Once a Week 2. Wipe Down the Exterior Every Two Weeks 3. Brush Out Debris Once a Month 4. Replace the Water Filter Cartridge Every Two Months 5. Descale Every 3 Months Keurig Cleaning Hack: Utilize Vinegar to Descale Hack #2: Try Denture Cleaning Tabs Buy a New Keurig Keurig machines and other single cup coffee brewers make mornings a lot easier. Rolling out of bed, popping in your K-Cup pod and letting the machine work its magic ensures you get to enjoy your favorite coffee blend each and every day without fail. While you might absolutely love your Keurig, you...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy