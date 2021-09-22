8 Fall Chores You Can't Afford to Ignore
Early fall is the right time to get your yard and house in order because come winter, small problems can turn into expensive nightmares. Consumer Reports’ money-saving checklist covers everything from fallen leaves to your furnace. And many of these fall chores cost little more than time and effort. “A little bit of preventive maintenance now will help you avoid big hassles in the future,” says John Galeotafiore, who oversees CR’s testing of outdoor power equipment and other home gear.www.consumerreports.org
Comments / 0