8 Fall Chores You Can't Afford to Ignore

Moisture absorbers can be helpful when it comes to preventing mildew and mold from growing in damp areas like bathrooms, basements, closets and beyond. Sure, you could just as easily use a dehumidifier to remove moisture from the air. However, dehumidifiers are significantly more expensive and work best in spaces with a lot of airflow, whereas moisture absorbers work best in smaller confined areas. Check our list of the best dehumidifiers if you’re looking to invest in a model that fits into your lifestyle and home. Related: 12 Best Ways To Get Rid of Mold That said, when trying to remove moisture...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO