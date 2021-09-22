‘Shang-Chi’ To Hit Streaming On November 12th As Part Of “Disney+ Day” Event

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was one of the first Disney movies to arrive exclusively in theaters since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past year, Disney has been opting to release films in a hybrid format both in theaters and with Disney+ Premier Access. But, Shang-Chi‘s 45-day exclusive theatrical release proved to be successful and the movie quickly rose to achieve Labor Day box office records and remained at #1 in the box office for two weekends in a row. But, soon you won’t have to head to the theater to see the film — we now know when Shang-Chi will premiere on Disney+ for free!

