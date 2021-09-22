CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aroostook County, ME

Let’s Go! recognizes 68 sites in Aroostook County for helping to create healthy environments

By Contributed
thecounty.me
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESQUE ISLE, Maine – Let’s Go! Aroostook, a program of Aroostook County Action Program, announced that they now have, four out-of-school programs, 29 early care and education programs, and five school programs across Aroostook County that are being recognized for creating places in which unhealthy food choices, sugar drinks and screen time are limited, and physical activity is encouraged.

thecounty.me

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Timeline of the R. Kelly allegations

R. Kelly has long been trailed by troubling accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse, even as he climbed the Billboard charts and earned Grammys for his R&B music. The scrutiny on the singer intensified in the #MeToo era — particularly after the premiere of “Surviving R. Kelly,” a 2019 documentary series that featured interviews with several of his accusers.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
County
Aroostook County, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Presque Isle, ME
Aroostook County, ME
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Unhealthy Food#Cafeterias#Innovation#Sites Letsgo Org#Recognition Program
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy