Ford and Redwood Materials to recycle EV batteries

By Graeme Roberts
just-auto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord and Redwood Materials today announced they are working together to build a battery recycling and a domestic battery supply chain for electric vehicles. The goal is to make electric vehicles more sustainable, drive down the cost for batteries and ultimately help make electric vehicles accessible and affordable for more people.

