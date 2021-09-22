Do I have to record only the actual deed funding the living trust, Or do I have to file the actual trust agreement with it?
You would record the deed with the County Recorder. If you are not certain how to draft the deed, see an attorney for assistance. I have cleaned up messes of people who drafted their own deeds and inadvertently caused problems because they did not know the exact language that must be on the deed. I recently fixed a deed of someone who unknowingly took part of her parent's home out of their trust due to the language she used in a deed. I know some people want to save money and are reluctant to hire lawyers. But screwing up a deed ends up costing far more money than having a lawyer assist in the first place.avvo.com
