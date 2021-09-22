CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I have $150,000 lien against me for a drug trafficking charge If I’m beneficiary in someone’s will what happens ?

Proper estate planning can accomplish this through a Spendthrift Trust, while creating a Trust is more expensive than creating a Will, the benefit of a Trust is that it will avoid probate if properly drafted and funded and it will allow for the type of protection from creditors that you seek and are concerned about. Having a conversation about a Trust based on your circumstances for your parents with an estate planning attorney would be advised and a good idea.

Attorney Sentenced To 7 1/2 Years In Prison For ‘Systematically Defrauding’ Biglaw Firm

A former Cooley attorney, James Brien, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for “systematically defrauding” the law firm and another former employer, the English governmental agency Commonwealth Secretariat, for over £640,000 ($886,000). His scheme involved diverting payments made by both the Commonwealth Secretariat and Cooley to his own bank account.
