Youngstown State University has not only reached their $125 million goal but exceeded it reaching a total of $126,187,126 for its "We See Tomorrow" campaign. The campaign started in 2014 with a $120 million goal. By January of 2020, YSU had raised $120 million and raised its goal to $125 million. In 2020 and 2021 alone, even with the COVID-19 pandemic, the university was able to raise $32.4 million in donations.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO