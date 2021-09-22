Letting the government negotiate drug prices won’t hurt innovation

For years, the pharmaceutical industry has managed to fend off legislative efforts to tame America’s brand-name medication prices, which are the highest in the world. Americans spend twice as much per capita on drugs as residents of other wealthy nations, because we are the only country that lets drugmakers set any price they want for their products. Industry-friendly laws then oblige the largest public U.S. programs to pay for nearly all costly products the companies offer — a situation radically different from the nation’s other public procurement programs. As a result, we spend nearly 1 in 7 of our health-care dollars on prescription drugs.