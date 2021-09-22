Hometown Broadcasting Sports Wednesday 9/22/21

Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos fanned pinch-hitter Pablo Reyes for the final out and St. Louis won its 10th straight game, increasing its playoff lead by holding off the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Tuesday night. The Cardinals increased their edge for the second NL wild-card spot to four games over Cincinnati. San Diego began the day four games behind St. Louis and Philadelphia remained 4 1/2 back. Milwaukee, which has secured a playoff spot, lost its third straight. The Brewers, whose magic number to clinch the NL Central stayed at three, lead the Cardinals by 9 1/2 games. The Brewers are 2-5 in their last seven games, scoring a total of eight runs in the five losses.