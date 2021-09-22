CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hometown Broadcasting Sports Wednesday 9/22/21

 6 days ago

Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos fanned pinch-hitter Pablo Reyes for the final out and St. Louis won its 10th straight game, increasing its playoff lead by holding off the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Tuesday night. The Cardinals increased their edge for the second NL wild-card spot to four games over Cincinnati. San Diego began the day four games behind St. Louis and Philadelphia remained 4 1/2 back. Milwaukee, which has secured a playoff spot, lost its third straight. The Brewers, whose magic number to clinch the NL Central stayed at three, lead the Cardinals by 9 1/2 games. The Brewers are 2-5 in their last seven games, scoring a total of eight runs in the five losses.

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
Tommy Edman
Alvin Jones
Lorenzo Cain
Nolan Arenado expresses “love” for St. Louis Cardinals

Once again, Nolan Arenado expressed his love for the St. Louis Cardinals. There are no indications that Nolan Arenado will opt out of his contract after the 2021 season. But the question of whether he will do so following after the 2022 season looms as a realistic possibility if the St. Louis Cardinals are not contending for a World Series.
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
Athletics vs. Astros line, prediction: Oakland the pick

The Oakland Athletics, clinging for dear life in the playoff race, will turn to Frankie Montas to give the team a lift Friday against the AL West-leading Houston Astros. Montas has allowed three runs or fewer in 17 of his last 19 starts and the A’s are 4-1 in his last five starts. The righty has done his best pitching in the second half of the season, with a 2.40 ERA and five home runs allowed in 86 ¹/₃ innings in 14 starts since the beginning of July.
John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
OTM Open Thread 9/22: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday! With last night, the series agains the Mets is half over. The Red Sox and Mets face off tonight at 7:10 PM ET for the conclusion. Then another off day - two this week! - and Boston will welcome the New York Yankees to town. It’s a big series for the Yankees and a time for the Red Sox to finally cement their playoff aspirations. Talk about what you want, don’t take your opponents strategy cards, and be good to one another.
3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Wednesday 9/22/21

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
