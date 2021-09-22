Centenary Stage Company presents "A Tale of Two Cities, Cobbled Together by the Brothers Lovejoy"

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s Fringe Festival continues with A Tale of Two Cities, Cobbled Together by the Brothers Lovejoy. Performances take place October 21-24. One epic. Two brothers. What could go wrong? Avery (Ezra Barnes) and Bunce Lovejoy (Michael Gabriel Goodfriend) are brothers who share a dilapidated home. They are obsessed with A Tale of Two Cities, Charles Dickens’ classic story of love and loneliness, rags and riches, revenge and sacrifice set in the turmoil of the French Revolution.