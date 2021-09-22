Dunbar Repertory Company presents "Mr. Rickey Calls A Meeting"
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The Middletown Arts Center, in collaboration with the Dunbar Repertory Company, presents Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting, written by Ed Schmidt and directed by Mark Antonio Henderson, October 15th through 17th. In this engrossing production, Joe Louis, Paul Robeson, Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, Jackie Robinson and Brooklyn Dodgers general manager, Branch Rickey, meet in 1947 to discuss a strategy for dropping a baseball bombshell: promoting a black player to the major leagues. Performances run October 15-17.www.newjerseystage.com
