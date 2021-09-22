CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middletown, NJ

Dunbar Repertory Company presents "Mr. Rickey Calls A Meeting"

newjerseystage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The Middletown Arts Center, in collaboration with the Dunbar Repertory Company, presents Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting, written by Ed Schmidt and directed by Mark Antonio Henderson, October 15th through 17th. In this engrossing production, Joe Louis, Paul Robeson, Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, Jackie Robinson and Brooklyn Dodgers general manager, Branch Rickey, meet in 1947 to discuss a strategy for dropping a baseball bombshell: promoting a black player to the major leagues. Performances run October 15-17.

www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Timeline of the R. Kelly allegations

R. Kelly has long been trailed by troubling accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse, even as he climbed the Billboard charts and earned Grammys for his R&B music. The scrutiny on the singer intensified in the #MeToo era — particularly after the premiere of “Surviving R. Kelly,” a 2019 documentary series that featured interviews with several of his accusers.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Middletown, NJ
Middletown, NJ
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Joe Louis
Person
Paul Robeson
Person
Branch Rickey
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy