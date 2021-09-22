DCHHS Confirms Mosquito Samples Test Positive for West Nile Virus: Ground Spraying Set For DeSoto
Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) laboratory confirmed mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus. The mosquito traps were collected from the DeSoto 75115 zip code. In conjunction with the Dallas County municipalities, mosquito abatement teams are responding by treating impacted areas. DCHHS has scheduled ground spraying in DeSoto on September 22, 2021, from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am and September 23, 2021, from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am, weather permitting.desoto.bubblelife.com
