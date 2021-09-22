CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

Farmington Schools Extend Mask Requirement

By Mike Ramsey
kfmo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Farmington, MO) The mask requirement in the Farmington School district will continue after school board members approved the extension at Tuesday's board meeting. Prior to a vote on the issue three residents spoke on supporting personal choice in the matter rather than a rule requiring the masks. Kim Brawley told board members it wasn't a question of whether or not masks are protection against COVID19, it's about what is right for individuals and their families.

