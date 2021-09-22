Farmington Schools Extend Mask Requirement
(Farmington, MO) The mask requirement in the Farmington School district will continue after school board members approved the extension at Tuesday's board meeting. Prior to a vote on the issue three residents spoke on supporting personal choice in the matter rather than a rule requiring the masks. Kim Brawley told board members it wasn't a question of whether or not masks are protection against COVID19, it's about what is right for individuals and their families.www.kfmo.com
